The British Soap Awards 2022: air date, nominations, categories, how to vote and everything we know

The British Soap Awards 2022 are returning to ITV after a two-year absence from our screens due to the pandemic.

The exciting ceremony will celebrate all things soap-related, with the five biggest UK soaps: Coronation Street , Doctors , EastEnders , Emmerdale and Hollyoaks all hoping to bag some awards.

As in previous years, the star-studded red carpet event will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and will be shown live on ITV and ITV Hub as the biggest names from the soap world battle it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.

It has also been revealed that producers have taken the opportunity to refresh the award categories. This year there will be 14 awards voted for either by the public or a panel of expert judges.

Here’s everything we know about The British Soap Awards 2022…

When will The British Soap Awards 2022 be on?

The British Soap Awards 2022 will air live over a two-hour slot on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday, June 11 at 8pm.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield, the awards will take place at The Hackney Empire in London and will be presented by a number of famous faces from the industry.

The event will be hosted by Phillip Schofield. (Image credit: ITV)

Who has been nominated for The British Soap Awards 2022?

The British Soap Awards 2022 has revealed the short-list nominations to celebrate the nation’s much-loved soap operas.

EastEnders and Emmerdale lead the way in this year's British Soap awards nominations, but you can take a look at the full short-list of nominations here: The British Soap Awards 2022 announces short-list nominations

What are the categories in The British Soap Awards 2022?

You can cast your vote for the Best British Soap, the Best Leading Performer and also the Best Family award, while a judging panel will pick the winners of Villain Of The Year, Best Dramatic Performance, Best Comedy Performance, Best Young Performer, Scene Of The Year, Best On-Screen Partnership, Best Newcomer, Best Storyline and Best Single Episode.

The winners of the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will also be announced on the night.

In another exciting and refreshing twist, The British Soap Awards will be making the awards gender-neutral, so now they will be handing out awards that include all genders, such as the Best Leading Performer category.

How to vote in The British Soap Awards 2022

Voting officially opened on April 19, but you can still make sure your favourite show gets the recognition it deserves in the biggest event in the soap calendar.

You can cast your vote by visiting the official British Soap Awards website (opens in new tab).

We know that fans will have a hard decision to make this year, with two major soap supervillains going head-to-head in both EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street had a huge sinkhole disaster that led to the death of a Weatherfield favourite and a brutal vengeance plot in Hollyoaks.