ITV confirms return of The British Soap Awards after two-year break

It has been announced that The British Soap Awards is returning to ITV after a two-year absence from our screens due to the pandemic.

The glamorous awards show, which celebrates all things soap-related, will take place in London at The Hackney Empire in June.

As in previous years, the star-studded red carpet event will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and will be shown live on ITV and ITV Hub as the biggest names from the soap world battle it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.

The five biggest UK soaps — Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will all be hoping to take home awards from the biggest event in the soap calendar... and each award itself will be presented by an array of well-known faces from across the TV and showbiz world.

In addition to the show returning after a two-year absence, it has also been revealed that producers have taken the opportunity to refresh the award categories. This year there will be 14 awards voted for either by the public or a panel of expert judges.

Phillip Schofield is back to presenting duties at this year's British Soap Awards. (Image credit: ITV)

You can cast your vote for the Best British Soap, the Best Leading Performer and also the Best Family award, while a judging panel will pick the winners of Villain Of The Year, Best Dramatic Performance, Best Comedy Performance, Best Young Performer, Scene Of The Year, Best On-Screen Partnership, Best Newcomer, Best Storyline and Best Single Episode.

The winners of the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be announced on the night.

The official statement from ITV says: "The returning award ceremony will celebrate a mammoth year in soap opera, looking back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break-ups, trials, tribulations and tears. A year in which Janine Butcher returned to Albert Square in EastEnders, Seb Franklin died of injuries sustained in a horrific hate crime in Coronation Street, Summer set out to destroy Brody for his role in her father's death on Hollyoaks, Meena Jutla left a trail of murder and mayhem in Emmerdale and Rob's relationship with Karen was left hanging in the balance in Doctors."

The long list categories for the public voted awards will open Tuesday, April 19 at 10 am — you can cast your vote by heading to www.britishsoapawards.tv (opens in new tab) .