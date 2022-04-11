ITV confirms return of The British Soap Awards after two-year break
By Claire Crick published
The British Soap Awards 2022 will be celebrating our amazing soaps this June on ITV.
It has been announced that The British Soap Awards is returning to ITV after a two-year absence from our screens due to the pandemic.
The glamorous awards show, which celebrates all things soap-related, will take place in London at The Hackney Empire in June.
As in previous years, the star-studded red carpet event will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and will be shown live on ITV and ITV Hub as the biggest names from the soap world battle it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.
The five biggest UK soaps — Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will all be hoping to take home awards from the biggest event in the soap calendar... and each award itself will be presented by an array of well-known faces from across the TV and showbiz world.
In addition to the show returning after a two-year absence, it has also been revealed that producers have taken the opportunity to refresh the award categories. This year there will be 14 awards voted for either by the public or a panel of expert judges.
You can cast your vote for the Best British Soap, the Best Leading Performer and also the Best Family award, while a judging panel will pick the winners of Villain Of The Year, Best Dramatic Performance, Best Comedy Performance, Best Young Performer, Scene Of The Year, Best On-Screen Partnership, Best Newcomer, Best Storyline and Best Single Episode.
The winners of the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be announced on the night.
The official statement from ITV says: "The returning award ceremony will celebrate a mammoth year in soap opera, looking back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break-ups, trials, tribulations and tears. A year in which Janine Butcher returned to Albert Square in EastEnders, Seb Franklin died of injuries sustained in a horrific hate crime in Coronation Street, Summer set out to destroy Brody for his role in her father's death on Hollyoaks, Meena Jutla left a trail of murder and mayhem in Emmerdale and Rob's relationship with Karen was left hanging in the balance in Doctors."
The long list categories for the public voted awards will open Tuesday, April 19 at 10 am — you can cast your vote by heading to www.britishsoapawards.tv (opens in new tab) .
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.