The British Soap Awards 2022 announces shortlist nominations
The British Soap Awards 2022 has released this year's nominations shortlist with EastEnders and Emmerdale leading the way.
The British Soap Awards 2022 has revealed the short list nominations as the award ceremony returns to celebrate the nation’s much-loved soap operas.
From two serial killers running riot in both EastEnders and Emmerdale, it’s been a huge year of murder, drama and scandal in the soap world.
The five biggest UK soaps — Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will all be hoping to take home awards from the biggest event in the soap calendar for their work over the past year.
With many memorable storylines this year it’ll be a hard choice! But you can cast your vote by heading to: www.britishsoapawards.tv
Meanwhile, as EastEnders and Emmerdale lead the way in this year's British Soap awards nominations, let’s take a look at this year’s short list…
The Nominations — Viewer Voted Categories:
Best British Soap
Coronation Street
Doctors
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Best Leading Performer
Sally Carman (Abi Webster) — Coronation Street
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) — EastEnders
Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) — EastEnders
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) — Emmerdale
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) — Emmerdale
Best Family
The Alahans — Coronation Street
The Carters — EastEnders
The Dingles — Emmerdale
The McQueens — Hollyoaks
The Nominations — Panel Voted Categories:
Villain of the Year
Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) — Coronation Street
Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) — Doctors
Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) — EastEnders
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) — Emmerdale
Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger) — Hollyoaks
Best Comedy Performer
Jane Hazlegrove (Bernie Winter) — Coronation Street
Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman) — Doctors
Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) — EastEnders
Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) — Emmerdale
Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen) — Hollyoaks
Best Newcomer
Paddy Bever (Max Turner) — Coronation Street
Ross McLaren (Luca McIntyre) — Doctors
Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) — EastEnders
Darcy Grey (Marcus Dean)— Emmerdale
Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams) — Hollyoaks
Best Storyline
Coronation Street — Hate Crime
Harry Visioni (Seb Franklin), Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas), Sally Carman
(Abi Webster), David Neilson (Roy Cropper), Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) and
Maximus Evans (Corey Brent).
Doctors — Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital
Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester), Angela Wynter (Makeda Sylvester) and Laura
Bayston (Nurse Cathy Jenkins).
EastEnders — Jean’s Bipolar
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Ross Boatman
(Harvey Monroe), Jessie Wallace (Kat Slater) and James Bye (Martin Fowler).
Emmerdale — Serial Killer Meena
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla)
Hollyoaks — Misbah’s Historic Rape
Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)
Best Single Episode
Coronation Street — Flashback
Doctors —Three Consultations and a Funeral
EastEnders — Jean in Southend
Emmerdale — Marlon’s Stroke
Hollyoaks — Out of Time
Best Dramatic Performance
Sally Carman (Abi Webster) — Coronation Street
Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) — Doctors
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) — EastEnders
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) — Emmerdale
Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik) — Hollyoaks
Best On-Screen Partnership
David Neilson and Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper and Nina Lucas) — Coronation Street
Chris Walker and Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins and Karen Hollins) — Doctors
Lacey Turner and Gillian Wright (Stacey Slater and Jean Slater) — EastEnders
Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson (Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle) — Emmerdale
Anna Passey and Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake and Ste Hay) — Hollyoaks
Best Young Performer
Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) — Coronation Street
Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon) — EastEnders
Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor) — Emmerdale
Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) — Hollyoaks
Scene of the Year
Coronation Street — Johnny’s Death
Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor), Richard Hawley (Johnny Connor) and Julia Goulding (Shona Platt).
Doctors — Mad Hatter’s Tea Party
Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi Clay), Ashley Rice (Sid Vere), Jane Pearson (Karen Hollins), Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman), Ben Moor (Paul Brooks), Harriet Thorpe (Hattie Brooks) and Helen Lederer (Maisie Oliver).
EastEnders — Hall of Mirrors
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) and Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater).
Emmerdale — Bridge Collapse
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla), Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe), Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma), Kevin Mathurin (Charles Anderson) and Anna Nightingale (Andrea Tate).
Hollyoaks — Misbah Didn’t Consent
Haiesha Mistry (Yasmine Maalik) and Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik).
The Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be announced on the night.
The British Soap Awards 2022 airs in June on ITV— see our TV Guide for full listings.
