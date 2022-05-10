The British Soap Awards 2022 announces shortlist nominations

The British Soap Awards 2022 has announced this year's short list of nominees.

From two serial killers running riot in both EastEnders and Emmerdale, it’s been a huge year of murder, drama and scandal in the soap world.

The five biggest UK soaps — Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will all be hoping to take home awards from the biggest event in the soap calendar for their work over the past year.

With many memorable storylines this year it’ll be a hard choice! But you can cast your vote by heading to: www.britishsoapawards.tv

Meanwhile, as EastEnders and Emmerdale lead the way in this year's British Soap awards nominations, let’s take a look at this year’s short list…

The Nominations — Viewer Voted Categories:

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Leading Performer

Sally Carman (Abi Webster) — Coronation Street

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) — EastEnders

Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) — EastEnders

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) — Emmerdale

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) — Emmerdale

Best Family

The Alahans — Coronation Street

The Carters — EastEnders

The Dingles — Emmerdale

The McQueens — Hollyoaks

The Nominations — Panel Voted Categories:

Villain of the Year

Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) — Coronation Street

Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) — Doctors

Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) — EastEnders

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) — Emmerdale

Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger) — Hollyoaks

Best Comedy Performer

Jane Hazlegrove (Bernie Winter) — Coronation Street

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman) — Doctors

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) — EastEnders

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) — Emmerdale

Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen) — Hollyoaks

Best Newcomer

Paddy Bever (Max Turner) — Coronation Street

Ross McLaren (Luca McIntyre) — Doctors

Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) — EastEnders

Darcy Grey (Marcus Dean)— Emmerdale

Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams) — Hollyoaks

Best Storyline

Coronation Street — Hate Crime

Harry Visioni (Seb Franklin), Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas), Sally Carman

(Abi Webster), David Neilson (Roy Cropper), Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) and

Maximus Evans (Corey Brent).

Doctors — Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital

Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester), Angela Wynter (Makeda Sylvester) and Laura

Bayston (Nurse Cathy Jenkins).

EastEnders — Jean’s Bipolar

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Ross Boatman

(Harvey Monroe), Jessie Wallace (Kat Slater) and James Bye (Martin Fowler).

Emmerdale — Serial Killer Meena

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla)

Hollyoaks — Misbah’s Historic Rape

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)

Best Single Episode

Coronation Street — Flashback

Doctors —Three Consultations and a Funeral

EastEnders — Jean in Southend

Emmerdale — Marlon’s Stroke

Hollyoaks — Out of Time

Best Dramatic Performance

Sally Carman (Abi Webster) — Coronation Street

Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) — Doctors

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) — EastEnders

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) — Emmerdale

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik) — Hollyoaks

Best On-Screen Partnership

David Neilson and Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper and Nina Lucas) — Coronation Street

Chris Walker and Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins and Karen Hollins) — Doctors

Lacey Turner and Gillian Wright (Stacey Slater and Jean Slater) — EastEnders

Isobel Steele and Bradley Johnson (Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle) — Emmerdale

Anna Passey and Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake and Ste Hay) — Hollyoaks

Best Young Performer

Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) — Coronation Street

Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon) — EastEnders

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor) — Emmerdale

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) — Hollyoaks

Scene of the Year

Coronation Street — Johnny’s Death

Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny Connor), Richard Hawley (Johnny Connor) and Julia Goulding (Shona Platt).

Doctors — Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Adrian Lewis Morgan (Jimmi Clay), Ashley Rice (Sid Vere), Jane Pearson (Karen Hollins), Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman), Ben Moor (Paul Brooks), Harriet Thorpe (Hattie Brooks) and Helen Lederer (Maisie Oliver).

EastEnders — Hall of Mirrors

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) and Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater).

Emmerdale — Bridge Collapse

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla), Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe), Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma), Kevin Mathurin (Charles Anderson) and Anna Nightingale (Andrea Tate).

Hollyoaks — Misbah Didn’t Consent

Haiesha Mistry (Yasmine Maalik) and Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik).

The Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will be announced on the night.

The British Soap Awards 2022 airs in June on ITV— see our TV Guide for full listings.