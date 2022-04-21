Voting is now officially open for the British Soap Awards 2022

Voting has opened for the British Soap Awards 2022 meaning you can now make sure your favorite show gets the recognition it deserves in the biggest event in the soap calendar.

The British Soap Awards 2022 are returning to ITV after a two-year absence from our screens due to the pandemic.

The exciting ceremony will celebrate all things soap-related, with the five biggest UK soaps: Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks all hoping to bag some awards.

As usual, Phillip Schofield will be hosting the red carpet event which will be shown live on ITV and ITV Hub in June.

It has also been revealed that producers have taken the opportunity to refresh the award categories. This year there will be 14 awards voted for either by the public or a panel of expert judges.

You can vote in a variety of categories, including the Best British Soap, the Best Leading Performer and also the Best Family award, while a judging panel will pick the winners of Villain Of The Year, Best Dramatic Performance, Best Comedy Performance, Best Young Performer, Scene Of The Year, Best On-Screen Partnership, Best Newcomer, Best Storyline and Best Single Episode.

The winners of the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award and The Tony Warren Award will also be announced on the night.

Phillip Schofield will be presenting this year's awards. (Image credit: ITV)

In another exciting and refreshing twist, the British Soap Awards will be making the awards gender-neutral, so now they will be handing out awards that includes all genders, such as the Best Leading Performer category.

You can cast your vote by visiting the official British Soap Awards website.

We know that fans will have a hard decision to make this year, with two major soap supervillains going head-to-head in both EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street had a huge sinkhole disaster that led to the death of a Weatherfield favorite and a brutal vengeance plot in Hollyoaks.

The British Soap Awards 2022 airs in June on ITV— see our TV Guide for full listings.