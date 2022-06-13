Coronation Street spoilers: Max Turner is blackmailed!

Max Turner wants to know who has his intimate pictures!

Max Turner is horrified when he realises he has been duped in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Max Turner prepares for his date he receives a message from Sonya asking him to send her a picture of the whole package so she can see what to expect. Max is stunned but returns home, unbuttoning his shirt.

Over dinner, a perplexed Sonya reveals that she’s never received any messages from him nor sent any back and the pair are horrified as it dawns on them that someone has set them up.

Outside Max’s phone pings with a message demanding £1k or his naked picture goes viral! Will Max tell David and Shona about the blackmailer? And who is the person behind the messages?

Shona agrees to keep an eye on Audrey on the condition that Gail disposes of the Thai brass elephant. But when Audrey goes walkabout, Gail tracks her down to the Rovers where she tries to wrestle a bottle of red wine from her hand... what will Audrey make of her daughter's interference?

Later, Audrey and Rita finally bury the hatchet and raise a toast to growing old disgracefully.

Elsewhere, a despondent Tim laments to Sally that changing his medication has had no benefit and he’s worried their sex life is over. Sally is sympathetic and assures him that she loves him no matter what.

Later, Dr Gaddas recommends that he and Sally see a sex therapist, Tim’s not keen but can Sally persuade him otherwise?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.