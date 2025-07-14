Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie Webster KISSES Ryan

How will Ryan react when Debbie Webster leans in for a kiss?

Ryan is stunned when Debbie plants a kiss on his lips in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 21 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When a hotel guest makes a complaint to Debbie Webster, she bites back rudely and the astounded guest films her on his phone. Ryan manages to diffuse the situation and gets the guest to delete the footage but he’s stunned when Debbie kisses him full on the lips by way of thanks.

Ryan confides in Ronnie that he’s worried about Debbie’s dementia and tells him about the kiss. Ronnie reels whilst Debbie’s oblivious to what she’s done.

Later, Debbie realises Carl is in trouble and asks how much money he needs when she sees he has a split lip and bruises

Sally takes the girls to visit Lou in prison but Brody refuses to go. Will Sally agree when Lou reveals her plan to plead not guilty and asks her to take out a bank loan to fund her legal fees?

Lou Michaelis begs Sally Webster for help during a prison visit (Image credit: ITV)

A loved up Todd tells Billy that Theo is finally at ease with his sexuality and is even suggesting they get their own place. But when Billy overhears Theo telling an old workmate that he’s got a new woman in his life, Billy confronts him.

Theo explains his old mate is prejudiced and not important enough to merit the lowdown on his personal life. Will Billy accept this?

As Todd and Theo enjoy a meal in the bistro, Noah suddenly appears and handing Theo a leaflet, suggests he attends a meeting tomorrow in a bid to save his soul.

Theo tries to reassure Billy that he doesn't care what other people think (Image credit: ITV)

Dev tells Aadi that he mustn’t blame himself for the robbery, he did the right thing by handing over the money and he’s just glad he’s safe.

Later, Aadi admits to Lauren that he likes her too and the pair share a kiss.

Romance blossoms between Aadi and Lauren (Image credit: ITV)

Carla assures a sceptical Lisa that after a few more therapy sessions, she'll be back on top form.

Meanwhile, Michael borrows Carla’s laptop at work and is intrigued by what he sees on her screen.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 23 July 2025 at 8pm