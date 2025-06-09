Coronation Street spoilers: Theo Silverton turns sinister

Theo Silverton snaps and confronts Todd in the Rovers in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 18th June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Glenda and Sean hand out leaflets advertising the Rovers’ Drag Night and Todd suggests to Theo Silverton that they should go. But as Theo replies to another of Millie’s numerous texts, Todd wishes he’d enjoy the evening. Todd and Billy are in their element, but when Sean lets slip that Todd and Billy used to be together, Theo’s shocked.

When Todd spots Theo’s phone on the table, he switches it to airplane mode and Theo thinks Millie has gotten bored of texting him. Theo and Billy bond and agree to swap numbers but when Theo discovers his phone is on airplane mode and Danielle has been trying to call because Millie’s in hospital, he storms out.

When Todd approaches Theo on the street, will Theo forgive him?

Theo confronts Todd about silencing his phone (Image credit: ITV)

When Debbie admits to Bernie that she finds it hard being in the same room as Ronnie, she suggests they head to her hotel and have a few drinks there instead.

The pair arrive in the Chariot Square bar to find Brody there enjoying a drink with a mate but when Brody fails to provide ID, Debbie loses her temper and, picking up his drink, smashes it on the bar.

Debbie loses her cool (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee opens a letter informing her that Laila is due for her vaccinations but when Michael tells her that James is in Leeds, she realises that she’ll have to take Laila herself.

After the appointment, Dee-Dee admits to Michael that she found the experience emotional. She then confides in Daniel that she’s not sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through with her radio interview.

Can he convince her otherwise?

As Kevin readies to leave for his chemo session, he thanks Abi and Carl for all their support but is confused when he spots them exchange an awkward glance.

Later, Abi receives a text from Debbie inviting her to join her at the Drag Night and Carl insists on looking after Kevin and Alfie.

Coronation Street continues on 20th June at 8pm.