Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt is stunned by Kit’s big reveal
Airs on Wednesday 28 May 2025 on ITV1.
Sarah Platt is shocked when Kit admits that Brody might be his son in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 28 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Lisa tells Kit that Bernie’s provided Brody with an alibi and a fuming Kit collars Bernie and points out he now has two options: either tell Lisa that he was mistaken or charge her with perverting the course of justice.
When Bernie reminds him that Brody is family, he is forced to admit to Sarah Platt that he slept with Lou and suspects Brody is his son.
How will she react?
Kit tells Brody he’s willing to withdraw the burglary charge if, in return, he stays out of trouble, as he wouldn’t want him to turn out like Mick. Will he agree?
Later, Brody confronts Bernie, wanting to know why she stuck her neck out for him and gave him an alibi. Will Bernie reveal all?
Meanwhile, Mick lies on the floor in his prison cell, having suffered a beating.
Maria tells Lou she’s fired. Having stormed out, Lou tells Gary that she’s sorry Mick gave him a beating, but she’s had plenty herself over the years.
After a couple of drinks, Gary can’t help but feel sorry for lou and buys her a drink. But how will Maria react when she walks in to find them together?
Fiona tells Ronnie she’s got a job for him which involves selling a stolen car. Ronnie shows the car to a potential buyer and gives his best sales pitch, but when the guy reveals his wife recently died, Ronnie is thrown and refuses to sell the car, leaving the guy bemused.
As Ronnie calls Fiona, making out he wasn’t interested, the door suddenly opens and Carl climbs in, demanding answers.
George confides in Todd that no matter how hard he tries, everything he does seems to annoy Eileen these days.
A downcast Theo reveals that his kids never showed up for breakfast as arranged and when Theo spies something on Todd’s phone, he’s left troubled.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.