Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt is stunned by Kit’s big reveal

Kit Green is forced to tell Sarah Platt that he could be Brody's father

Sarah Platt is shocked when Kit admits that Brody might be his son in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 28 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Lisa tells Kit that Bernie’s provided Brody with an alibi and a fuming Kit collars Bernie and points out he now has two options: either tell Lisa that he was mistaken or charge her with perverting the course of justice.

When Bernie reminds him that Brody is family, he is forced to admit to Sarah Platt that he slept with Lou and suspects Brody is his son.

How will she react?

Kit tells Brody he’s willing to withdraw the burglary charge if, in return, he stays out of trouble, as he wouldn’t want him to turn out like Mick. Will he agree?

Later, Brody confronts Bernie, wanting to know why she stuck her neck out for him and gave him an alibi. Will Bernie reveal all?

Meanwhile, Mick lies on the floor in his prison cell, having suffered a beating.

Maria tells Lou she’s fired. Having stormed out, Lou tells Gary that she’s sorry Mick gave him a beating, but she’s had plenty herself over the years.

Gary Windass has drinks with the enemy. (Image credit: ITV)

After a couple of drinks, Gary can’t help but feel sorry for lou and buys her a drink. But how will Maria react when she walks in to find them together?

Maria catches Gary and Lou together (Image credit: ITV)

Fiona tells Ronnie she’s got a job for him which involves selling a stolen car. Ronnie shows the car to a potential buyer and gives his best sales pitch, but when the guy reveals his wife recently died, Ronnie is thrown and refuses to sell the car, leaving the guy bemused.

As Ronnie calls Fiona, making out he wasn’t interested, the door suddenly opens and Carl climbs in, demanding answers.

George confides in Todd that no matter how hard he tries, everything he does seems to annoy Eileen these days.

A downcast Theo reveals that his kids never showed up for breakfast as arranged and when Theo spies something on Todd’s phone, he’s left troubled.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.