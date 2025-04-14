Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt takes the blame for Todd!

Can Sarah Platt convince Danielle that she and Todd are a couple?

Sarah Plat continues to lie for Todd when Danielle confronts them in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 21 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

A despondent Todd confides in Sarah Platt that he suspects Theo will never have the guts to tell his family the truth about his sexuality.

Meanwhile, when Danielle tells George about Sarah flirting with Kit whilst being with Todd an amused George puts her straight about Todd’s sexuality.

Later, a furious Danielle spots Sarah putting a comforting arm around Theo. She catches up with Sarah and Todd in the cafe and accuses Sarah of having an affair with Theo.

Can Sarah get out of this one without telling the truth?

On the street, Mick threatens Sean and spells out that if he causes Brody any more aggro, there will be hell to pay. He then calls at the Rovers and tells Gemma that he and Lou would like her to join them for tea but Jenny warns Gemma she should steer well clear of the pair of them.

At the STC, Brody goads Dylan with homophobic comments about Sean. Dylan sees red and punches Brody, knocking him to the floor and kicking him! When Sean overhears Lou confirming with Gemma what time she wants her to come round for dinner, he’s furious and accuses her of siding with the enemy.

Dylan punches Brody (Image credit: ITV)

An apologetic Wes and Zoe call to see Dee-Dee at the corner shop flat. She later tells Alya that she had a very constructive meeting with them and explains they have agreed to push for extra training focusing on black maternity experiences.

Convinced that she’s turned a corner, Dee-Dee declares that she’s ready to return to work.

Dee-Dee Bailey turns a corner (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny is thrilled when ‘Dom’ arrives in the Rovers. Daisy is shocked but Christina explains that it’s all part of her plan.

When ‘Dom’ confides in Jenny that he’s selling his business and anyone who invests in it in the next few days will be guaranteed to double their money she is clearly interested, unaware of Christina and Daisy’s subterfuge.

Jenny Bradley continues to be taken in by 'Dom' (Image credit: ITV)

Julie decides that she wants to spend the fundraiser money on a trip to the Lakes. In the cafe she is clearly in a lot of pain and breaks down in tears when Roy gives her a heated wheat sack, explaining that Hayley swore by them.

When Brian confides in Roy that he’s still very much in love with Julie, Roy urges him to tell her. How will she react?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 23 April at 8pm.