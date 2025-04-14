Coronation Street spoilers: Todd Grimshaw and Theo caught out?

Will Todd and Theo be able to keep their hands of each other?

Will Danielle find Todd Grimsahw and Theo together in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Airs on Wednesday 23 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

A distraught Theo tells Todd Grimshaw that he has destroyed his family and he needs to fix it. Meanwhile, Danielle sees Sarah in the cafe and demands to know where Theo is. An angry Todd tells Danielle she would be better off speaking to Todd.

In the factory, Theo packs up his tools and tells Todd that it’s best if they stay out of each other’s way from now on. But can they? Later, Danielle heads into the factory but what will she find?

Elsewhere, Sarah opens up to Kit about her history with Todd.

At the hospital, the doctor tells Lauren that Frankie’s doing well and it won’t be long before he can be discharged. When a nurse approaches with a parcel for Frankie, Lauren clocks the prison stamp and is left shaken. She decides to visit her Dad in prison but how will it go?

Lauren visits her dad in prison (Image credit: ITV)

With the minibus broken down, the group trip to the Lakes is cancelled and Julie says she is happy just to be with friends and family. Ignoring George's caution to tread carefully, Brian declares his undying love for Julie and says he wants to be by her side till the end. Eileen is irritated and less than impressed with George for trying to sabotage Brian and Julie’s last shot at happiness and orders him to sleep on the sofa.

Christina and Daisy are thrilled when Jenny decides she wants to invest in Dom’s company. Knowing they will have their money soon, Daisy tells Daniel that an aunt has decided to give her some money and she’d like to use it so that they can start afresh away from Weatherfield. But is he prepared to leave with her?

Daisy lies to Daniel about a big windfall (Image credit: ITV)

When Chesney returns from London, a stressed Gemma tells him what has happened with Mick and Sean since he left. He resolves to have it out with Mick, but Gemma won’t hear of it, worried that Mick will beat him up too. Will he say anything when Mick and Lou call with some cans of lager?

Coronation Sreet continues on Friday 25 April at 8pm.