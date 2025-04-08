Coronation Street spoilers: Todd makes a move on Sarah Platt!

Sarah Platt and Todd have drinks with Theo and Danielle in the Bistro in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 18 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Sarah Platt is in the Bistro with Todd when Danielle spots them enjoying a drink and heads over. Aware that she thinks they’re an item, Todd invites her to join them and Sarah is forced to play along.

When Theo turns up, Danielle insists they join Todd and Sarah at their table. Todd kisses Sarah on the lips to wind Theo up, but Kit watches from the bar and she’s mortified. She tries to explain the situation but has she ruined her chances?

Dee-Dee tells Alya that despite all her hard work, the hospital has completed its investigation and found no wrongdoing. Alya accompanies Dee-Dee to a support group where they chat with one of the other mothers and Dee-Dee realises that everyone there has suffered a traumatic birth experience.

In the Rovers, Dee-Dee reveals to her shocked friends that black women are four times more likely to die during childbirth. Later, she confronts Asha and tells her that if the hospital won’t hold Zoe accountable, then she’ll have to do it herself.

Dee-Dee Bailey's support group spurs her on. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, a desperate Sean tells Daniel about the burner phone which he planted in his bag and begs him to try and retrieve it as it could contain the evidence he needs to expose Brody for the nasty thug that he is.

Asha calls at No.5 and tells Gemma that Lou is causing havoc in the salon. Gemma rushes over to find Lou and Maria in the middle of a row. When Lou chucks some hair dye over her, Maria tells her she’s fired.

Later, Lou confides in Gemma that she has a son and she’s worried sick about him. When Audrey asserts that she’s willing to give Lou a second chance as she’s brought a lot of clients with her, Maria despairs.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 21 April at 8pm.