Coronation Street spoilers: Todd Grimshaw caught up in a sickening attack

Todd Grimshaw wants answers when he sees the state of the hearse

Todd Grimshaw finds the hearse covered paint in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 9 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Todd Grimshaw hears the car alarm on the hearse and goes to investigate, finding it covered in paint.

Later, he’s shocked to discover it was Millie who vandalised the hearse. As she rails at him for ripping her family apart, Theo leaps to David’s defence.

Theo defends his daughter against Todd's accusations (Image credit: ITV)

Bobby offers to help Lauren look at flats but she assures him she’s fine on her own. Floored by the prices of rent, Lauren reveals that she needs to get a job fast if she is going to get a place.

Aadi offers to put in a good word at Freshco but when she then receives another text from the blackmailer demanding £200 or they’ll report her to the police, Lauren despairs.

Showing Betsy the text, Lauren suspects Bobby is her blackmailer and it’s his way of trying to get closer to her. She resolves to call his bluff and, having planted some fake cash, Lauren and Betsy wait.

Will Bobby reveal himself?

Lauren and Betsy set a trap! (Image credit: ITV)

Liam and Jake join Gary and Mick for a day’s work at the builder’s yard. When Mick plays a prank on Liam, covering him in cement, Liam laughs along, determined to be one of the lads.

Later, Gary and Maria meet Mick for a drink but will Mick be able to win Maria over?

(Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Ryan tentatively explains to an upset Jenny that she’s no longer his boss and he takes his orders from Carla now. Meanwhile, Ryan is suspicious when Glenda shows some prospective buyers around the pub and attempts to put them off.

Carl calls at the hotel and finds Debbie struggling to organise a wedding fayre and suggests she could do with some help. Who does he have in mind?

Craig tells Roy he’s been offered another placement with CID.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 12 May at 8pm.