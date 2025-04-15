Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren Bolton and Betsy in horror cash!

Lauren Bolton and Betsy speed off in the florist van in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 25 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In the café, Betsy rails at Tracy and then Carla for endangering her life and despite Lisa trying to calm her down, she ends up storming out. Lauren Bolton finds Betsy destroying the contents of the florist van and as Tracey approaches, she sets off in a panic with Betsy in the Van.

In the precinct, Lauren and Betsy survey the smashed up van and as a panicky Lauren admits that she’s never passed her test, a police car pulls up nearby.

Can the girls talk their way out of this one?

Eileen is still feeling unsure about her relationship and Julie tells her that she needs to be with someone who makes her heart sing and should not settle for second best. What will Eileen do?

Eileen isn't convinced that George is 'the one' (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Daisy and Christina are shocked to realise Dom spent the night with Jenny. Jenny says she really likes him but they just spent the night talking. When Daniel and Daisy arrive at the hotel for a couples massage, Daniel is surprised to see Christine with Dom - is the game finally up?

Daniel is suspicious when he sees Christina with Dom (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie is looking after Laila for the day and when she discovers she has a temperature she tells Roy she’s going to take her to the doctors. Dee-Dee’s concerned and insists she’ll go with them.

The hospital run tests and get her temperature down but Debbie notices the formula milk she gave her is for 3-6 month olds and believes it is her fault.

David and Shona return from visiting Gail and let themselves into Sarah’s flat. When Kit emerges from the bathroom wearing only a towel, David’s fuming. As he rows with Sarah over her taste in men, Kit does his best to control his temper.

Having fixed the hotel van, Abi flirts with Carl at reception before heading home.

Coronation Street continues on Monday 28 April at 8pm.