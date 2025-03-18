Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny Bradley drops a bombshell on Daisy

Jenny Bradley masks her guilt as she keeps quiet about her windfall in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 26 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As Daisy stresses about the money they owe Carla, Jenny Bradley keeps schtum about her windfall. Daniel suggests to Daisy that she should move in with him and Bertie, but she worries that it wouldn’t be fair to abandon Jenny.

Later, Jenny hands Daisy the spa voucher, making out she bought it for her to cheer her up. Daisy’s touched whilst Jenny suppresses her guilt.

Todd’s disappointed that Theo doesn’t seem interested. So Julie decides to hatch a plan and makes out they’ve got a leaky roof, before arranging for him to call at No.11 where he finds Todd alone. Realising he’s been set up, Theo spells out to Todd that he’s not gay and he’d appreciate it if he and his crazy aunt would leave him alone. But when Theo later offers to buy him a drink, Todd and Theo find they get on famously.

Back at home, Todd flirts with a guy on a dating app and when the guy finally sends a picture, Todd’s thrilled to see that it’s Theo.



Todd Grimshaw and Theo get on famously. (Image credit: ITV1)

Debbie receives a call from the school informing her that Jack was involved in a fight and he’s been suspended. She manages to persuade Mrs Crawshaw to revoke his suspension and tells him not to mention it to Kevin.

Debbie decides to keep Jack's suspension from Kevin (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee confides in Sarah that she barely slept worrying about making the right decision for her baby. When she stresses that the prospective parents don’t feel right, Sarah suggests that James and Danny would be a better fit. How will Dee-Dee react?

In the hospital waiting room, there’s an anxious wait after Carla was shocked to come face to face with Rob, clearly in pain and clutching a gun! Who took the gunshot and more importantly will they survive?

Coronation Street continues on Friday 28 March at 8.00pm.