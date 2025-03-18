Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny Bradley drops a bombshell on Daisy
Airs on Wednesday 26 March 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
Jenny Bradley masks her guilt as she keeps quiet about her windfall in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 26 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
As Daisy stresses about the money they owe Carla, Jenny Bradley keeps schtum about her windfall. Daniel suggests to Daisy that she should move in with him and Bertie, but she worries that it wouldn’t be fair to abandon Jenny.
Later, Jenny hands Daisy the spa voucher, making out she bought it for her to cheer her up. Daisy’s touched whilst Jenny suppresses her guilt.
Todd’s disappointed that Theo doesn’t seem interested. So Julie decides to hatch a plan and makes out they’ve got a leaky roof, before arranging for him to call at No.11 where he finds Todd alone. Realising he’s been set up, Theo spells out to Todd that he’s not gay and he’d appreciate it if he and his crazy aunt would leave him alone. But when Theo later offers to buy him a drink, Todd and Theo find they get on famously.
Back at home, Todd flirts with a guy on a dating app and when the guy finally sends a picture, Todd’s thrilled to see that it’s Theo.
Debbie receives a call from the school informing her that Jack was involved in a fight and he’s been suspended. She manages to persuade Mrs Crawshaw to revoke his suspension and tells him not to mention it to Kevin.
Dee-Dee confides in Sarah that she barely slept worrying about making the right decision for her baby. When she stresses that the prospective parents don’t feel right, Sarah suggests that James and Danny would be a better fit. How will Dee-Dee react?
In the hospital waiting room, there’s an anxious wait after Carla was shocked to come face to face with Rob, clearly in pain and clutching a gun! Who took the gunshot and more importantly will they survive?
Coronation Street continues on Friday 28 March at 8.00pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Coronation Street spoilers: Rob Donovan kills Carla?
Coronation Street recasts huge character for new Dee-Dee storyline