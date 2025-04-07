Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster catches Abi and Carl out
Airs on Monday 14 April 2025 on ITV1.
Kevin Webster wants to know what Abi has against Carl in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 14 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Abi is struggling with being under the same roof as Carl and tells him to make himself scarce so she can have some time alone with Kevin after his chemo session. Carl heads out but promises Kev he will be back to take him to chemo.
When Abi calls Kevin but Carl answers and says they are in the Rovers, she storms into the pub and accuses him of ruining her afternoon. Kevin demands to know what is going on!
After her visit to the memory clinic and being booked in for an MRI, Debbi summons the family to the hotel and tells them life is for living and she intends to do just that..
When Sarah discovers that Todd has been up all night because Julie was in pain she offers him her flat key so he can grab some sleep any time he likes.
Later, Todd is shocked when Theo and Danielle arrive at the undertakers with their teenage son and daughter.
Sarah and Kit are forced to leave the flat when Todd lets himself in, closely followed by Theo who wants to explain why he keeps blowing hot and cold.
How will Todd react?
As Cassie sets off for the park with Dorin, Tyrone tells Fiz that he’s had a change of heart regarding his Mum and it’ll do her good to spend some time with her grandson.
Having taken a call from Alina, he gently explains to Dorin that he’s going to be staying with them for a bit longer than expected.
Jenny breaks the news to Daisy that Carla is selling the pub, but omits to tell her that she’s hoping to buy it herself. In the Rovers, a tipsy Daisy makes digs at Carla for selling the pub from under them, while Christina hears Carla telling Jenny she is better off buying the pub without Daisy as she is a spoiled madam. Once alone, Christina and Daisy vow that between them they’ll take Jenny down.
Having sent Dylan on an errand, Brody finds his list of contacts and calls a horrified Sean, telling him he has a job for him. Will Sean agree to do it?
Sarah is impressed when Kit intervenes as a lad snatches her phone and when he suggests they spend the day together, Sarah agrees and it’s clear she finds him attractive.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 16 April at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
