Coronation Street spoilers: Brody Michaelis COLLAPSES in prison

Brody Michaelis suffers an epileptic fit after Lisa neglects to give him his medication in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 16 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Brody Michaelis attempts to wind up Daniel and when he spills his drink over his work, Lisa threatens to arrest him for harassment. Carla calls in and is shocked to find Lisa putting Brody in handcuffs.

At the station, Brody empties his pockets and pulls out a bottle of white pills but refuses to tell Lisa what they are.

When he’s alone in his cell, he shouts out to Lisa that he needs his meds but as she heads off, he suffers an epileptic fit.

Lisa gives up on trying to talk to Brody (Image credit: ITV)

Maria returns from the police station and tells Gary she’s been released pending further investigations. She then rails at Lou for reporting her to the police but Lou denies all knowledge. If it wasn’t Lou who reported her then who did?

Later, Lou calls to see Gary and assures him that she doesn’t want any trouble. Gary thanks her and offers her a beer.

Gary falls for Lou's charms (Image credit: itv)

Todd is on a mission to get drunk and drown his sorrows after seeing Theo’s family picture. When he is joined by Billy and Sean, he takes a selfie of the three of them and posts it on his socials, hoping to make Todd jealous.

When Sean checks the dating app on his phone, he’s shocked when a picture of Theo pops up. Theo manages to talk Todd round, realising who could be behind trying to split them up. …

Todd tries to make Theo jealous (Image credit: ITV)

When James explains to Dee-Dee how Laila kept him up most of the night, she offers to take over so he can get some rest. When minding Laila, Dee-Dee can’t help but smile at her baby daughter.

Later, Daniel suggests that she should talk to Amy about doing a slot on student radio about black women’s maternity experiences.

Sally shares her concerns about Lou’s kids with Tim and reckons they should speak to social services, but will he agree?

Later, she reveals that looking after Lou’s girls has made her more sure than ever that they’d make great foster parents.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 18th June at 8pm.