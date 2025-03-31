Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie Webster gets a devastating diagnosis

Debbie Webster struggles to process what the doctor is telling her.

Debbie Webster receives bad news at her doctor’s appointment in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 9 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Debbie Webster attends a private doctor’s appointment and explains that she’s suffered a string of incidents.

As she describes each one, we see the incidents in flashback, losing her purse and blaming Mick, losing her temper with Jack, the altercation with Mick in the ginnel and falling over, but letting Ronnie think it was Mick’s fault.

Convinced it is all down to the menopause, Debbie is shocked when he says she may have suffered a mini stroke and he wants to refer her for some more tests for vascular dementia. He then tells her she must come clean with Ronnie. Back at the hotel, Debbie goes straight into work mode.

At No.13, Kevin tries to put things right with Jack, but Jack gives him the cold shoulder.

In the Rovers, Kevin and Tyrone, Tim and Ronnie, and George and Eileen take part in the darts competition. He apologises to Tyrone and is thrilled when Ronnie says he is thinking of proposing to Debbie.

As the lads file out of the pub, Mick approaches Ronnie and demands his money. Ronnie sees red and pins Mick up against the wall. Kevin and Tyrone quickly step in.

Back at home, Kevin hands Jack some go-karting tickets and Abi some flowers by way of an apology.

Jack’s thrilled whilst Abi’s pleased to see him back on an even keel.

Kevin tries to build bridges with his loved ones. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone returns home and is shocked to find Dorin there.

He’s delighted when Fiz explains that Alina’s house has been flooded and she’s agreed they’ll look after Dorin in the meantime.

Tyrone Dobbs gets an unexpected visitor. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Tim returns home and announces to Sally that much as loves their life together, he reckons they could benefit from a new challenge and he’s had an idea.

Ed admits that he’s out of his comfort zone and that Laila deserves better.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.