Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass attacks Mick

Gary Windass gives MIck a taste of his own medicine in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 14 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Mick sends Liam for bacon sarnies but he fails to come back. Gary Windass and Maria find him skulking in the café and he opens up to a horrified Maria about how Mick locked him in the tool shed.

Gary returns to the yard to find Mick looking for something in the shed, so Gary locks him in and gives him a taste of his own medicine before telling Mick he’s fired.

Mick later corners Gary outside and punches him to the ground. Grabbing an empty bottle, Gary staggers to his feet, but suddenly Kit steps between them, ordering Gary to drop the bottle and let Mick go.

Mick fights back when Gary confronts him (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Betsy rounds on Lauren over her treatment of Bobby. A row ensues and Lauren accidentally squirts ketchup all over Roy.

Roy gets caught in the cross fire in the cafe! (Image credit: ITV)

In the bistro, Abi and Debbie order soft drinks to go with lunch, but when Ronnie enters, Debbie changes her order to a large vodka.

As a drunken Debbie staggers to the loos, Abi calls Carl for help. And when he arrives a drunken Debbie tells Abi she’s had some bad news...

Abi loses control of Debbie (Image credit: ITV)

Glenda tells Carla she’s short staffed at the pub but how will Carla find a new member of staff at such short notice?

Kit apologises to Sarah for neglecting her recently and invites her for dinner.

Lauren explains to Aadi that Frankie has been discharged from hospital and her next mission is to find a job.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 16th May.