Coronation Street spoilers: Horrified Kit Green has to question Mick!
Airs on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 on ITV1.
Kit Green realises that his past has come back to haunt him in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Airs on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Kit has to hide his unease when Lisa tells him that they’ve hauled in Mick on suspicion of an assault and she’d like him to conduct the interview. As Kit enters the interview room he’s clearly nervous and Mick’s amused to see that he is so uncomfortable.
Kit fails to question Mick in detail and says he’s free to go. Outside, Mick corners Kit and tells him they need to have a chat.
What has he got on Kit?
As an upset Eileen mulls over Julie’s death, George worries about Julie’s final message to Eileen and the future of their relationship which only annoys Eileen further.
Will she decide to take her half-sister’s advice and leave George for good?
Todd is seriously concerned when Theo’s daughter, Millie, calls at the undertakers demanding some answers from her Dad. It seems that these two can't catch a break.
Dee-Dee tells Michael that she is planning to return to work as she’s feeling much better. But it's clear that she isn't ready after she becomes emotional when she finds Roy in the cafe with a candlelit cake in honour of Hayley’s birthday.
Lauren tells Bobby that she hasn’t received any more threatening texts, but she worries the blackmailer is simply biding their time. Will her theory be proved right?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
