Coronation Street spoilers: Mick Michaelis KILLS Bernie?

Mick Michaelis uses Bernie to draw out Kit in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 23 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

On barren wasteground, a desperate Bernie tells Mick Michaelis that if he thinks he can use her as a bargaining chip then he’s mistaken, as Kit doesn’t give a stuff about her. Mick sneers at her before getting Kit on the phone and summoning him, making it clear he’s to come alone.

As Kit approaches, a menacing Mick emerges, gripping Bernie and making his demands. Knowing her life is in danger, Bernie makes an impassioned plea and tells Kit that she did try to contact him all those years ago, but his Mum wouldn’t hear of it.

Will Kit comply and risk his own life or walk away from Bernie for good?

Will Kit Green save Bernie Winter? (Image credit: ITV)

When Lisa takes a call from Jess from the hospital, she’s desperate for any news on Craig. But what will she make of the news they deliver?

Meanwhile, Tim, Sally, Gemma and Chesney rake over the horrors of the day as they try to support each other, while Kirk calls Beth to tell her what has happened to Craig.

The news about Craig hits the cobbles (Image credit: ITV)

With Tim still looking after Shanice and Joanie – what has happened to Lou?

After a traumatic day, Lisa pluck up the courage and finally tells Carla that she’s determined to grab happiness where she can. What does she have in mind?

Coronation Street continues on Monday 26th May.