As the host of The Masked Singer UK Joel Dommett is now one of the most popular presenters on our TV screens.

He began his career as a stand-up comedian, presenter, and actor, including a stint in the popular E4 drama Skins. His big break came when he starred in the sixteenth series of I'm a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! in 2016.

His friendly manner, good humor, and have-a-go attitude impressed his fellow campmates and the public at home and he eventually came second in the series, only losing out to Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

We all know he likes shouting, "take it off!" at celebs dressed in the most outrageous costumes on The Masked Singer UK, but here are a few other things you might not know about the funnyman and TV presenter...

1. Presenting 'The Masked Singer UK' is Joel Dommett's dream job.

Who's beneath the mask? (Image credit: ITV)

Joel presented the first series of The Masked Singer UK in January 2020. The ITV show was like nothing else on the box and was an instant hit as viewers loved the crazy costumes and the mystery of trying to guess who was hiding beneath.

He told OK! magazine, "I love that everyone is enjoying it. It’s so lovely. I think it’s so striking to watch, you change the channel and you’re like, 'What the hell is this?' Then five minutes later you’re completely addicted. People can’t believe they’re addicted to lunacy!"

He went on to add that he loves every minute of filming. "I hope I’m never jaded by it because it’s such a joyous show. It’s not cynical in any way. I really love that it does what it says on the tin, you are trying to guess who the people in insane costumes are. It’s a dream job. I’m a very lucky boy."

2. His first ever magazine cover was for 'TV Times'.

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) A photo posted by on

While his appearance on I'm a Celebrity in 2016 propelled him from the fringes of the entertainment business into the hearts of the nation, it was The Masked Singer UK that made Joel a household name.

The cover of TV Times magazine celebrates the second series of the show, which singer Joss Stone went on to win after hiding inside a giant sausage costume and belting out some brilliant songs including I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and the Whitney Houston classic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

3. He has tattoos of Ant and Dec!

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) A photo posted by on

In 2019, when Joel was hosting the ITV spin-off show to I'm a Celebrity, Extra Camp, he revealed he'd actually had inked the names 'Ant' and 'Dec' on each leg.

"I want you to walk with me forever!" exclaimed Joel to the shocked Ant and Dec, who luckily also thought it was hilarious.

A big fan of tattoos Joel is covered in ink, including a crow on one of his arms and a portrait of legendary American actor Gregory Peck on the other. He got that one because one of Gregory's films The Paradine Case was the movie his grandparents watched on their first date. Joel has never seen the film himself and even his grandparents said it wasn't great, but it's a sweet sentiment anyway!

4. He's a bestselling author.

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) A photo posted by on

In 2018 Joel published his first memoir, It's Not Me It's Them: Confessions of a hopeless modern romantic.

He was inspired to write the book after finding the diary he wrote when he was 17, which detailed his ambitions to find love. The book then goes on to chart the ups and downs of his love life.

And while the funny and often embarrassing stories were a big hit with readers, Joel also had another very personal reason to write it…

5. He proposed to his girlfriend on the final page of his best-selling book… and she said yes!

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) A photo posted by on

So Joel doesn't seem to be a man who does anything by halves! After first getting to know model Hannah Cooper on Instagram in 2016, he then proposed to her two years later on the final page of his book.

She of course said yes and the pair tied the knot on the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos in front of 28 of their closest friends and family.

The paired honeymooned in Mexico and then got matching tattoos to mark their two-month anniversary.

6. He's done some crazy things with his mate Nish Kumar.

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) A photo posted by on

For TV show Joel & Nish Vs. The World, Joel tested his strength and fitness against some of the toughest people in the world, while his good friend and fellow presenter Nish Kumar mainly looked on and laughed.

The pair have travelled the globe including visiting Mongolia where Joel tried wrestling, as well as long distance running in Mexico and scaling the Andes in Peru. The above post shows Joel and Nish in Argentina from series 2, where they lived the life of a Gaucho, riding horses and herding cattle across the vast plains.

7. He was 'honored' to present the NTA Awards in 2021.

The National Television Awards 2021 host Joel Dommett. (Image credit: ITV)

The 26th National Television Awards were held on Thursday, Sep. 9 live from The O2 London. Joel took over the presenting duties from David Walliams who hosted in 2020 and Dermot O'Leary who presented the awards from 2010 to 2019.

Joel reacted to the news saying. "It’s a huge honour to be hosting the NTAs this year! It still feels like someone has made a wonderful error. I really, really love TV and can’t wait to celebrate the best stuff from what’s been a very weird year or so. I’m also really hoping The Masked Singer wins something so I can present an award to myself. That’s a creative narcissist’s DREAM!”

He also got the chance to catch up with plenty of friends and colleagues on the night, as the post below shows, (and we don't think he got anymore tattoos!).

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) A photo posted by on

Joel Dommett's Fact File

The answers to the most frequently asked questions about Joel Dommett...

How old is Joel Dommett? Joel was born on June, 8 1985, making him 36 years old.

Where was Joel Dommett born? Joel was born in Rockhampton in Gloucestershire.

Is Joel Dommett married? Yes! Joel married Hannah Cooper on September 9, 2019.

Does Joel Dommett have any children? No, Joel doesn't have any children.

Instagram: @joeldommett

Twitter: @joeldommett

The new series of The Masked Singer UK airs on ITV from Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm.

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.