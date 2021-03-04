Taskmaster Season 11 — confirmed release date, contestants and everything you need to know

Taskmaster Season 11 is heading to C4 very soon, and will see five more funny people attempting to prove their worth to Taskmaster Greg Davies by completing the challenges set by his ingenious assistant, Alex Horne.

Previous contestants on the show have included Johnny Vegas, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Jo Brand, David Baddiel and Mel Giedroyc, to name but a handful. Some of them proved to be more than a match for Alex's tasks — while some, to be perfectly honest, did not.

Here's everything you need to know about the show's newest series...

Taskmaster Season 11 will start on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday March 18.

Taskmaster Series 11 contestants

Here's the Taskmaster Season 11 cast. (Image credit: C4)

The line-up of stars competing for the chance to win a bronzed recreation of Greg's head (as well as whatever miscellaneous tat their fellow contestants bring in for each week's prize task) has been confirmed. They are: Ghosts and Dead Pixels star Charlotte Ritchie, stand-up star Jamali Maddix, comedian and Not Going Out star Lee Mack, Man Down star and comedian Mike Wozniak, and star of Sky One's Frayed, comedian Sarah Kendall.

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster series 11?

There isn't a full trailer as yet, but a mini-trailer was released as part of the cast reveal:

The trailer doesn't give a huge amount away, but it does reveal that we can expect to see the contestants riding bikes, Segways and hoverboards while attempting to transport a stack of plates...

Is there any more Taskmaster news?

Yes! As well as the upcoming 11th series, C4 has confirmed that Taskmaster will be airing a second Champion Of Champions special where the winners from series six to series 10 will be returning to compete against the best of the best. If you need a reminder, those winners are: Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and the recently-crowned Richard Herring.

The release date for this special has not yet been confirmed, but it is expected to air in 2021.