'Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway' 2022 — start date, celebrities, trailer, and everything we know

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 is coming to ITV this month, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ready to brighten up our weekends with exclusive features, live surprises, celebrity guests, and outrageous stunts.

The duo recently presented their ITV game show Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, which was recently recommissioned for a second series. They're also the long-time hosts of I'm a Celebrity, and they use this format as one of the celebrity challenges on their Saturday night show!

Teasing the series, ITV has said: "With a live studio audience and the return of Win the Ads expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel-good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang.”

With the new series right around the corner, here's everything you need to know...

The new series kicks off at 7pm on Saturday, Feb. 19 on ITV & ITV Hub. Episodes will also be available on-demand after they have been broadcast.

🎉🙌 Low key vibes, we don’t like a fuss… 😂 The brand new series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway starts Saturday 19th February 7pm 📺👀 @itvtakeaway Thanks @thisisheart for the ⚽️ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/pM7c1tkhQhFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Which celebrity guest stars are taking part?

This year there's an all-star line-up ready to join Ant & Dec for a variety of fun challenges, pranks, and hilarious skits.

Jeremy Clarkson and Strictly's Oti Mabuse have been confirmed to take part in Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear, which are both returning for the new series.

There's also a new min-series called Polter Guys where Ant & Dec become ghostbusters. The new adventure will include many celebrity cameos including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex, and Roman Kemp.

What else should we expect?

The much-loved Ant vs Dec challenges are returning, with Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Andi Peters all return with Stephen putting the boys through their paces.

Meanwhile, other fan favourites On Air Dares and Singalong Live are both back as well as a brand new studio game featuring children called Kiddi-eoke.

Plus, there'll be some brilliant End of the Show Show’s planned throughout the series featuring artists such as Michael Buble and George Ezra.

And of course, Win the Ads is back and will give people the chance to either win big prizes like holidays or something mundane like toilet paper - it could be anything really!

Is there a trailer?

Yes, ITV has launched a teaser trailer for the new series which was shared via the official Twitter account. You can watch all the mayhem and hilarity that we have come to expect from Ant & Dec in the new clip below...