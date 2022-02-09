'Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway' 2022 — start date, celebrities, trailer, and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass published
'Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway' 2022 is here and there's plenty of fun in store!
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 is coming to ITV this month, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ready to brighten up our weekends with exclusive features, live surprises, celebrity guests, and outrageous stunts.
The duo recently presented their ITV game show Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, which was recently recommissioned for a second series. They're also the long-time hosts of I'm a Celebrity, and they use this format as one of the celebrity challenges on their Saturday night show!
Teasing the series, ITV has said: "With a live studio audience and the return of Win the Ads expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel-good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang.”
With the new series right around the corner, here's everything you need to know...
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 air date
The new series kicks off at 7pm on Saturday, Feb. 19 on ITV & ITV Hub. Episodes will also be available on-demand after they have been broadcast.
🎉🙌 Low key vibes, we don’t like a fuss… 😂 The brand new series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway starts Saturday 19th February 7pm 📺👀 @itvtakeaway Thanks @thisisheart for the ⚽️ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/pM7c1tkhQhFebruary 9, 2022
Which celebrity guest stars are taking part?
This year there's an all-star line-up ready to join Ant & Dec for a variety of fun challenges, pranks, and hilarious skits.
Jeremy Clarkson and Strictly's Oti Mabuse have been confirmed to take part in Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear, which are both returning for the new series.
There's also a new min-series called Polter Guys where Ant & Dec become ghostbusters. The new adventure will include many celebrity cameos including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex, and Roman Kemp.
What else should we expect?
The much-loved Ant vs Dec challenges are returning, with Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Andi Peters all return with Stephen putting the boys through their paces.
Meanwhile, other fan favourites On Air Dares and Singalong Live are both back as well as a brand new studio game featuring children called Kiddi-eoke.
Plus, there'll be some brilliant End of the Show Show’s planned throughout the series featuring artists such as Michael Buble and George Ezra.
And of course, Win the Ads is back and will give people the chance to either win big prizes like holidays or something mundane like toilet paper - it could be anything really!
Is there a trailer?
Yes, ITV has launched a teaser trailer for the new series which was shared via the official Twitter account. You can watch all the mayhem and hilarity that we have come to expect from Ant & Dec in the new clip below...
It’s the show that needs no explaining… and it’s BACK!See you on the telly this February on @ITV and ITV Hub! 🥳#SaturdayNightTakeaway @antanddec pic.twitter.com/1XgUEVFaC4February 3, 2022
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.