'Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win' will return for a second series

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is headed back to ITV for a second series, following the huge success of the first which drew in 6.1 million viewers for its launch episode.

As a result of this, it became ITV’s biggest brand-new entertainment series launch since The Masked Singer so viewers are keen to see more from the exciting new game show format.

The broadcaster has confirmed it'll be back for another round, where the duo invites people to take on a never-ending money ladder and answer questions in the hope they'll win a life-changing amount of money.

It's been successful for contestants too, with NHS workers Will and Kathryn taking away £500,000 and father and son Tony and Zee closely following with £250,000. But will we be seeing even bigger wins further down the line?

Speaking about the renewal, host Ant McPartlin said: "We are thrilled that Limitless Win has been a hit with the viewers and is coming back for more. We’re beyond excited to be able do it all over again and we can’t wait to find new contestants to play the first TV show with a limitless jackpot!"

And Declan Donnelly added: "We’re already preparing ourselves for another series of nail-biting drama, jeopardy and tension as we present more questions you can’t help but Google! We’re expecting more, and higher, dizzying climbs up the Limitless money ladder. We can’t wait.”

It’s official! #LimitlessWin will be back for a second series 🎉 Thank you so much for watching… we’ll see you for the last show of THIS series on Saturday 8.30pm @itv!Think you’ve got what it takes to take on the Limitless Ladder? Head to https://t.co/kDtRHhZ0bm to apply!😆 pic.twitter.com/wgNQn4XWLfFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Applications are now open for those who want to take part in series 2, with ITV saying they are looking for "confident, dynamic and competitive teams of two" to take on the Limitless Win money ladder. Applications close on Wednesday 31 Aug. 2022, so there's still plenty of time to apply!

The final episode of series one is looking to be huge too, as the broadcaster has teased that "one pair of contestants reach dramatic new heights — playing for over one million pounds and climbing farther up the limitless money ladder than anyone has ever been before". Sounds intense...

The first series of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win concludes on Saturday 5th February at 8:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.