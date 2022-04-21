Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me — air date, what happens and all about this emotional documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me on ITV follows the Countryfile presenter as she faces her own personal battle with breast cancer. Julia was first diagnosed with the disease in July last year and began posting regular social media updates for her followers in the hope that her experiences would help spread awareness. Now, she’s bravely invited cameras into her home to follow her story, from the early days of her diagnosis right through to her post-mastectomy recovery. We see the impact it had on her family, including her partner Gerard and their three children, son Zeph, ten, and twin daughters Zena and Xanthe, seven, and witness how Julia deals with the disease with humour, honesty and vulnerability.

“I wasn’t expecting to make a programme about myself – it’s completely unlike any documentary or television series I’ve made before,” says Julia. “It’s an emotional, intimate look at my experience of breast cancer. It’s not meant to be the definitive breast cancer documentary – all our experiences as women are different – but it’s my story.”

Here's more of what to expect from Julia in Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me on ITV...

What is Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me about?

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me follows Julia from her initial breast cancer diagnosis, in July last year, right through to her potentially life-saving mastectomy and the ups and downs of her journey.

“My cancer diagnosis was a real shock and out of the blue. But I wanted to help spread awareness about this disease, so I started keeping a video diary on my phone,” says Julia. “When you first hear the words ‘you have cancer’, you can’t help but think about death. I’ve definitely felt fear throughout this whole process, but with that has come a new awareness of my emotions, as well as the realisation that it’s okay to be vulnerable.”

Viewers of the documentary will also see how Julia’s family has been a source of never-ending support, despite their own shock and worry, and Julia meets others who have found themselves in similar positions. She also shares how meditation and regularly being outdoors have also helped her enormously, both mentally and physically.

A brief guide to Julia Bradbury

Julia Bradbury presented BBC1 rural series Countryfile from 2010 to 2013. She has also shared her love of the great outdoors by making shows such as Wainwright Walks, Railway Walks, Secret Britain, Cornwall and Devon Walks with Julia Bradbury and Julia Bradbury’s Canal Walks as well as traveling further afield for shows such as South Africa Walks, Australia with Julia Bradbury and The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury. She’s also had presenting stints on Top Gear, Watchdog, Wish You Were Here…?, Planet Earth Live and Fightback Britain.

For more information on breast cancer, please visit the NHS website.