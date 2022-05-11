Heartstopper season 2: everything we know so far

Heartstopper is the latest Netflix series that fans are obsessed with, telling the story of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two teenage boys who fall in love despite their differences.

If you're reading this guide you no doubt want even more from Charlie and Nick, who won the hearts of viewers all over the world as they came to terms with their own identities, sexualities and, most importantly, feelings for each other, resulting in a sweet ending that's left plenty of room for another installment.

Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to confirm whether or not the series will be renewed, but fans are desperate to see more from the wholesome new couple as well as other fan favourites such as Charlie's protective friend Tao Xu and Elle Argent, who appears to be romantically interested in Tao.

Here's everything we know about Heartstopper season 2 so far...

So far the future of Heartstopper remains unknown, so we'll have to wait and see whether or not Netflix will renew it for a second season. However given its success and critical acclaim, it does seem hopeful that we'll be seeing more from the characters.

The cast definitely seem up for it, as Joe Locke told Variety about what he'd love to see from the second season, saying: "Jennifer Coolidge should play my grandmother. That would be so cool. I love her. She’s amazing. I also want a scene with Nick’s mom so I can work with Olivia Colman."

Heartstopper season 2 cast: who could be returning?

Naturally, we'd expect to see Joe Locke and Kit Connor back as the world's new favourite couple, as they've made quite the impression on Netflix viewers. With Nick and Charlie making their relationship public, there's lots more that could be explored when it comes to their story.

Meanwhile, Tao Xu (William Gao) and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney) still have unanswered questions as fans are eager to see their romance blossom, so it's likely they would return for the show's second season if it was greenlit.

Hopefully, Olivia Colman would return as Nick's mum, as fans were delighted when she showed up in the series. Kit Connor spoke to What To Watch about her casting, saying: "She was so warm, and just a wonderful person. It was so easy to act alongside her because she was just so naturally gifted and amazing.

"I'm giving you very basic words to describe her, but they are all very much wonderful, amazing, talented — every word under the sun!"

Could we see Olivia Colman back in Heartstopper season 2? (Image credit: Netflix)

Heartstopper season 2 plot: what happens next?

Heartstopper fans were left with a lovely end scene, after Charlie and Nick agree to become 'official', declaring that they were boyfriends and would go public after several weeks of uncertainty, bullying and stress.

We also saw Nick come out as bisexual to his mum, which was well received, but there are still plenty of other stories that could be explored if the show continued.

As Nick's first same-sex relationship, this could pose some challenges especially as he goes public, and we've yet to see the two navigate life as an openly gay couple which leaves the door open for further stories.

Elle Argent seems to be developing feelings for Tao... (Image credit: Netflix)

Additionally, as mentioned above, Tao and Elle seem to have unfinished business too and we still don't know what's in store for the duo as they grow closer together. Will they take the plunge or just stay friends?

Is there a trailer?

We wish! Sadly, nothing has been confirmed for Heartstopper season 2 but we'll keep you up to date with all the latest news.