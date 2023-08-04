Heartstopper season 2 episode 1 recap: Coming out is hard

This post contains spoilers for Heartstopper season 2 episode 1, “Out”.

Heartstopper is back on Netflix! It's finally time to reunite with Nick and Charlie as they navigate their new relationship while their friends, Tara and Darcy, face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

Let’s take a look at Heartstopper season 2’s premiere and how the series introduces us to Nick and Charlie’s world.

Those first few months

Heartstopper season 2 picks up right where we left things off at the end of season one. This first episode opens with Charlie and Nick texting non-stop as soon as they wake up all the way until they meet up at school, where Nick tells his boyfriend the good news: he just came out to his mother the night before, and it all went very well. The two boys kiss but Charlie warns Nick they should not do so at school.

The show then takes viewers on a montage of the two of them hanging out day after day, either at Nick’s place or at Charlie’s. They spend time together, they make out, and the next thing we know, it is two months later and Charlie tells his friends Tao and Isaac that Nick wants to come out to some of his friends, and that he is ready to support him. As Tao attempts to give Charlie some relationship advice, Elle comes in to tease him about his knowledge of the topic.

At school, we find Nick catching up with Imogen, who wants to make sure they can still be friends after all that went down between them and assures him she no longer has a crush on him. In fact, she fancies someone else, although she will not say who. Nick wants to tell her about him and Charlie, but cannot quite find how yet. The school day goes on and it looks like this term will not allow Nick and Charlie to see each other as much. Indeed, Nick now has to attend special GCSE revisions and he discovers with horror that he has to share a study desk with none other than Ben, the kid who made out with Charlie in secret before assaulting him in season 1.

With Nick no longer being his study buddy, Charlie decides to find another way for them to spend time together and so he rejoins the rugby team, despite the fact that Nick is not in great standing with their teammates. After practice, the two hang back in the locker room and Charlie gives Nick a bar of his favorite chocolate to celebrate their two-month anniversary. Nick is touched and kisses Charlie, who once again tells him they should not make out at school as he worries Nick could be outed by accident if anyone saw them. The last thing Charlie wants is for Nick to be unable to come out on his own terms.

Nick has to rub shoulders with Ben. (Image credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix)

Facing the truth

While Nick and Charlie are living the relationship dream, Elle is having trouble with her crush on Tao. She confides in Tara and Darcy who advise her to try and flirt with him, but when she does it doesn’t seem like Tao is taking the hint. Later on, while they are hanging out at Charlie’s, Elle tries again but feels like Tao is pushing her away so she decides that it might be best for her if she tries to get over him.

After seeing them together, Nick asks Tao about their relationship and the latter gets mad at him, arguing they are just friends and that none of this is Nick’s business. It is clear from his reaction that Tao is not quite ready to admit how he feels about Elle…yet.

In order to help Nick come out to Imogen, Charlie organizes a sleepover at his house while his parents are gone for the weekend. Everyone is invited: Nick, Elle, Tao, Isaac, Tara, Darcy and, of course, Imogen, who gets acquainted with this little friends group and immediately adores them.

Nick keeps trying to tell her about him and Charlie, but he struggles to find the words. After several attempts, he finally musters the courage to come out but hardly has time to say anything because Imogen cuts him off: she already knows, because the thing is that Nick and Charlie’s relationship is rather obvious. She is relieved to know Nick didn’t turn her down because he didn’t like her but rather because he is gay, and he clarifies that he is in fact bisexual. Not sure what to say or do, Imogen hugs him and then admits to Nick the identity of her crush. In fact, the boy she fancies is none other than… Ben. And Nick is not pleased to hear that.

"No hanky-panky in this house"

The day following the sleepover, everyone leaves Charlie’s house in a good mood. Nick even kisses his boyfriend in front of all of their friends, feeling liberated by the fact he came out to Imogen although he did confess to Charlie after the fact that coming out is harder than he thought.

His parents back at home, Charlie decides to tell them that Nick is not just a friend but actually his boyfriend. He should have known that would change things for his parents because a friend spending all this time in his room is one thing, but a boyfriend is another ball game altogether. His mum and dad have nothing against Nick, but they warn Charlie that there will be no more sleepovers and his dad insists on “no hanky-panky in this house”.

After he told their parents about him and Nick, Charlie’s sister Tori comes to his room to check up on him. Now that Charlie and Nick are starting to tell people about their relationship, she is worried this might lead to some trouble and does not want Charlie to be bullied again. He reassures his sister, telling her things won’t be as bad for Nick as they were for him when he came out and insists that he will do everything he can to protect Nick from experiencing anything like he did.

That's it for the first episode of Heartstopper season 2. What is going on with this Tao? Will he and Elle get together? What's next for Nick and Charlie? Tune in for the answers with more episodes of Heartstopper now available on Netflix.