Heartstopper season 2 episode 6 recap: Everybody's kissing

This article contains spoilers for Heartstopper season 2 episode 6, "Truth/Dare".

While Nick has a disappointing meeting with his father, the rest of the class is determined to have a blast for their last days in Paris in the fifth episode of Heartstopper season 2. In fact, Heartstopper takes Tao and Elle’s relationship to the next level and gives Isaac a chance to test the waters of his own feelings in a new episode that is filled with firsts.

Let’s recap how the events of this new episode of Heartstopper unfolded for these different characters.

From disappointment to elation

Picking up where the previous episode left things off, this new Heartstopper opens up on Charlie and Nick making their way to a cafe to meet up with Nick’s father, Stéphane. They hold hands until they arrive at their destination and find Stéphane waiting.

He seems happy to see his son, but explains that he could not invite him over to stay at his house because his partner is having their kitchen renovated. It seems a bit of a cop-out but Nick doesn’t push the issue, although they barely have time to have a proper chat when Stéphane receives a phone call and announces he has to leave.

He tells Nick he will be in England the following week and that they can catch up then, before adding that Nick should keep up playing rugby, as girls are into it. Nick didn’t even have the chance to properly explain who Charlie is before Stéphane rushed away. Nick admits to Charlie that he feels disappointed and that his father does not really know him.

Back at the hotel, Tao tells the boys he and Elle kissed while in the girls’ room, Elle is also telling her friends. Both parties decide Elle and Tao must spend more time together and even label their relationship, so the boys reach out to the girls to invite them to explore the hotel. It’s after hours and everyone should be in bed, but the gang invades the corridors and Elle and Tao sneak away to spend more time making out.

Meanwhile, Nick tells Charlie that how he’s been feeling and what stresses him out matters to him, that he cares and wants to know about these things in order to be able to help Charlie. They are caught hanging out in the hallway by Mr. Farouk and Mr. Ajayi, who send them to bed before commenting on the joys of being young and in love. Farouk admits that he didn’t come out until his late twenties and therefore missed out on the youthful gay experience, and Ajayi flirts with him a bit.

Happy birthday

The next day is Tara’s birthday and Darcy has a full day planned to make sure she has the best day. She even apologizes for not being a good girlfriend and, after breakfast, the gang is off to enjoy one more day in Paris. They see the sights, Charlie and Nick hold hands, Isaac buys all the books he can find, and all is well. Later on, they all get ready for a party in the girls’ room. Alone at last, Nick and Charlie take the opportunity to kiss before heading out to the party where Darcy shows everyone she’s managed to get her hands on a bottle of alcohol… and that doesn’t seem to make Tara particularly happy.

As the party goes on, Tao and Elle are busy kissing in the bathroom while Isaac is trying to find a quiet place to read. He ends up in the corridor where he is joined by James who finally tells him he has a crush on him. Before Isaac can say anything, James kisses him and Isaac knows what to do even less. He apologizes to James before rushing back to the party with tears coming down his cheeks. Later on, we’ll find him sitting alone on the balcony, clearly struggling with what happened between him and James.

A knock on the door interrupts the festivities and Tara finds Harry wanting to come in. She and the others refuse to have a homophobe in their midst and while Harry tries to give a phony apology about having learned from his mistakes, Charlie slams the door on him. Soon after, the kids play Spin the Bottle and while it’s all good fun at first, things eventually go south. Someone dares Charlie to kiss Ben and tension grows in the room.

Ben leaves and Charlie asks if he can tell a truth instead of doing a dare, to which the others ask him to tell who gave him a hickey. Charlie doesn’t know what to do but Nick takes over, grabbing his hand and telling the group how it was him and how they’ve been dating for a few months. Some are surprised, others not so much, and they ask if they should keep their secret, but Nick says they are ready for people to know. It’s a lovely moment soon to be interrupted by Darcy, who’s been drinking too much and is about to get sick.

Everyone makes up

Rushing to Mr. Ajayi for help, Darcy ends up vomiting on his bed while Mr. Farouk pretends to believe she has food poisoning. Darcy then finishes the night in the bathroom, apologizing to Tara for ruining her birthday before finally admitting that she loves her too. After the debacle with Darcy, Farouk and Ajayi share a glass of wine as the latter now has to deal with the mess on his bed. He’s ready to go ask reception for a new set of sheets when Farouk suggests they share his bed. He immediately feels silly for suggesting that but Ajayi reassures him with a kiss.

With Tao and Isaac spending the night in the girls’ room, Nick and Charlie have their hotel room to themselves and decide to share a bed. After coming out to a room full of people, Nick says he is nervous but okay with the idea of the news spreading across their school. When he and Charlie start making out on the bed, things heat up between them a little bit and Nick warns Charlie that he isn’t ready for them to do any more than kissing. That’s good to know, because the same goes for Charlie.

They discuss how they would like to eventually take their intimacy to the next level but agree neither of them is at that stage yet. As the night goes on, the two of them talk and talk until they fall asleep in each other’s arms. The following day, on the bus back to the UK, Charlie is browsing Instagram when he sees a picture of he and Nick that the latter posted. He glances at comments from schoolmates who ask if it is true the two of them are dating, and frowns, obviously worried how things will be at school for Nick now that he has come out.

How will Nick's dad's visit to the UK go and how will he react when he finds out about Nick's sexuality? Is Isaac okay?