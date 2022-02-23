'Grantchester' Season 7 — release date, plot, cases, guest stars, and everything you need to know about the 2022 series

'Grantchester' season 7 sees more mysteries for Geordie and Will as well as relationship troubles.

Grantchester Season 7 arrives on ITV in the UK this March with plenty of new baffling cases in the late 1950s for DI George 'Geordie' Keating (Robson Green) and Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) to join forces and solve.

This seventh series is set in summer 1959, just before the Swinging Sixties get underway. As well as murders and mayhem for them to investigate, it sees some turmoil in both their personal lives.

This season will also see its star Tom Brittney makes his Grantchester directing debut as he steps behind the camera to direct episode three of the show. "I'm thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place," reveals Tom. "I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode of this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

Robson says: "Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is a testament to the outstanding creative team that makes this extraordinary, likable, charming, and entertaining tale what it is... class!"

So here's everything you need to know about Grantchester Season 7 on ITV in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the US...

The six-part Grantchester series 7 begins on ITV from Friday March 11 at 9pm, with episodes running weekly at the same time and subsequently available on ITV Hub. We will update with the crime drama's US air date on PBS Masterpiece and international release dates as soon as we hear.

Is there a 'Grantchester' season 7 trailer?

ITV has yet to release a trailer for Grantchester season 7, but we're expecting one to land soon, so we'll post as soon as it arrives.

What happens in 'Grantchester' series 7

Grantchester season 7 starts with the long hot summer of 1959, when wedding season is in full swing in the Cambridgeshire village. As the Reverend Will Davenport unites happy couples in holy matrimony, Detective Inspective Geordie Keating is busy as ever investigating a range of local murder cases.

With a new decade just around the corner, the question of what the future holds is on everyone’s minds, not least Will’s, but before the 1950s roll over into the Swinging Sixties there are some crimes to solve and some life life-changing decisions to be made that might change life in Grantchester forever.

'Grantchester' season 7 cast

Grantchester series 7 of course has Robson Green back as DI George 'Geordie' Keating, with Tom Brittney again playing his sleuthing sidekick Rev Will Davenport. Other regulars include Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs Chapman, while Al Weaver is Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth is Geordie's wife Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale plays Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble is Jack Chapman, Melissa Johns is Miss Scott and Bradley Hall is Larry Peters.

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating in 'Grantchester'. (Image credit: ITV)

'Grantchester' Season 7 — guest stars

This series of Grantchester will feature a number of special guest appearances, including former Call The Midwife and Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie, Ellora Torchia, Emma Cunniffe, Janie Dee, Philip Whitchurch, Rowena King, Anna Wilson-Jones, Michael D. Xavier and many others.

Grantchester' season 7 — episode guide

We will update the plot of Grantchester series 7 episode one as soon as we can, plus all subsequent episodes, with the plots and guest stars.