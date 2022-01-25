'Grantchester' star Robson Green gives exciting update on season 7

Grantchester season 7 is heading to our screens soon, and star Robson Green has teased that it could be just around the corner. News of a seventh season was confirmed last summer when filming commenced on the latest installment.

The DI Geordie Keating actor took to Instagram to share the news to tease that it was arriving soon and that it would be 'worth the wait', alongside a photo of him behind the scenes with Katherine Churcher. Exciting!

He wrote: "Just spent a day with Director Katherine Churcher putting the final touches to the new series of Grantchester coming to you real soon. It’s worth the wait👌🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️"

A post shared by Robson Green (@robsongreenonthegram) A photo posted by on

Fans are very excited about the news, with one commenting on the post to say: "Yay! I do love Grantchester 😍"

Another added: "Looking forward to it!❤️👊🏻"

A third wrote: "Love it! Looking forward to it 😁🎉"

And a fourth added: "Great news, I love Grantchester ❤️"

For the new series, Robson Green will once again be joined by Tom Brittney, reprising his role as Reverend Will Davenport. He will also be directing an episode this season, saying: "I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place.

"I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!)."

In a statement last year, Robson revealed how excited he was to be filming Grantchester once again, echoing Tom by saying: "Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming, and entertaining tale what it is... class!"

We don't know exactly when the new episodes will be airing, but they'll be on ITV in the UK and PBS MASTERPIECE in the US. Once we have confirmed air dates we'll be sure to let you know!

Grantchester seasons 1 - 6 are available on-demand via ITV Hub.