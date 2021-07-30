'Grantchester' Series 7 confirmed — and filming has started

Series 7 of the hit crime drama Grantchester has begun filming with Robson Green reprising his role of DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney returning as Reverend Will Davenport.

Although Series 6 is yet to land on our screens, fans will be delighted to know that shooting for Season 7 of Grantchester is underway.

Set in the picturesque Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester, the show first aired in 2014, and has been one of ITV’s most popular returning series with its captivating storylines and characters.

Not only will Tom Brittney’s character be returning, but the star will also be making his directing debut as he will be directing episode three of the new series.

Tom Brittney said: “I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family and back in our happy place. I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about!).”

Some well-loved characters will also be making their comeback this season, with Tessa Peake-Jones returning as Mrs Chapman, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, and Al Weaver as Leonard Finch. Other favourites include Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Melissa Johns as Miss Scott, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, and Bradley Hall back as Larry Peters.

This series is set in the summer of 1959 and we can expect an array of special guest appearances to brighten our screens. Guest stars include Charlotte Ritchie (Fresh Meat), Emma Cunniffe (The Cry), Ellora Torchia (In The Earth), Rowena King (The Wilds), Janie Dee (Dare To Be Wild), Philip Whitchurch (The Bill), and many more.

We’ve also been given enticing hints as to what is in store for this series. As the Reverend Will Davenport bonds happy couples in marriage, DI Geordie Keating is busily occupied with investigating a range of local murder cases. With the decade about to roll over into the swinging sixties, there are harrowing crimes to solve and huge decisions to be made that could alter life in Grantchester forever. Which leaves a big question on everybody’s minds: what does the future hold?

Meanwhile, Robson Green was just as happy as the fans that Grantchester Series 7 had started filming.

He announced: “Great to be back in the world we all refer to as our ‘HAPPY PLACE.’ This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming, and entertaining tale what it is... Class!”

Grantchester is screened on ITV in the UK and PBS MASTERPIECE in the US.