Heartstopper stars to join Celebrity Gogglebox for Pride special

Heartstopper's main cast is joining the star-studded Celebrity Gogglebox line-up for the latest season where they'll be giving their opinions in a special Pride episode.

The hit Netflix series Heartstopper charmed so many fans across the world as we saw rugby player Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) fall in love with his classmate Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) in an unlikely romance that changed the course of their lives forever.

In the series, Joe and Kit were joined by actors Yasmin Finney and William Gao, who played Elle and Tao, two of Joe's friends who are starting to fall in love with each other and fans are hoping to see more of their story in Heartstopper season 2.

Now though, the cast is swapping high school for the Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 couch where they'll be joining fellow celebs to give their honest opinions about the hottest TV shows right now and sometimes even news coverage too!

TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan exclusively revealed a clip of the group in the upcoming episode where they're looking at snacks with Yasmin exclaiming: "eww that's disgusting!". We'll have to tune in to see what they were so horrified about, and that's before they've even started watching any TV.

EXCLUSIVE: First clip of #Heartstopper's @joelocke03 @kit_connor @Yazdemand and William Gao on #CelebrityGogglebox tonight.@C4Gogglebox will be on @Channel4 tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/dZnoylw7caJuly 1, 2022 See more

They're not the only ones taking part in the Pride special though as Steps stars H, Claire Richards, and Faye Tozer are also joining the line-up as well as Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold, and Denise Van Outen with Blue star Duncan James.

Meanwhile, Countdown icon Carol Vorderman recently made her Celebrity Gogglebox debut alongside co-star and friend Gyles Brandreth. Carol also this week told Lorraine Kelly on her show that she was unlikely to be taking the Countdown job.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 on Friday, July 1 at 9pm with episodes available to watch on-demand via All4.