Celebrity Gogglebox 2022: start date, goggleboxers and everything you need to know

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 will see some of Britain's big stars sitting down on the sofa and taking their turn to serve as the nation's most opinionated armchair critics.

Just like the main series Gogglebox 2022, this year's roster of celebs will be watching everything from gritty dramas, entertainment highlights and the biggest news stories that have appeared on the telly.

Here's everything we know about the fourth series of Celebrity Gogglebox...

When does Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 start?

The next series of Celebrity Gogglebox premieres at 9 pm on Channel 4 onFriday, June 10. New episodes of the series will air weekly.

You'll also be able to watch new episodes on All4. (opens in new tab)

Denise van Outen is returning to her sofa for Celebrity Gogglebox 2022. (Image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty)

Celebrity Gogglebox 2022 lineup

We haven't had a full roster of celebs confirmed just yet, but there have already been some exciting changes to the Celebrity Gogglebox lineup for this year.

Denise van Outen will be returning to the sofa with a new person on the couch after her split from partner, Eddie Boxshall. Instead, she'll be joined by her best friend, Duncan James. The Blue singer confirmed this news on Instagram, writing: "Can't wait to start filming @c4gogglebox with my bestie @vanouten_denise" alongside a picture of the two of them holding glasses of fizz.

TV presenter Rylan Clark has also confirmed that he and his mum Linda will be making a return after skipping the last series due to Linda's health.

We’re back x pic.twitter.com/2abOVQFqFZMay 25, 2022 See more

One celeb we know we won't be seeing in the new series is Coronation Street actress, Maureen Lipman.

Although she replaced Dame Sheila Hancock (who was paired up with Gyles Brandreth) back in 2020, Maureen announced in December 2021 that she would be leaving the show, citing the producers failing to appreciate her sense of humor as her reasoning.

Whilst she has quit the show, Maureen did hint to Radio Times (opens in new tab) that she expected Gyles would continue to appear in the show, saying: "I'm sure they'll put someone else with Gyles."

Which celebs have been on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past?

We've heard from plenty of celebrities from all walks of life over the years. TV presenters Clare Balding and Lorraine Kelly, Spice Girl Mel C and DJ Clara Amfo all cropped up on Celebrity Gogglebox for the very first time last year, along with comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé, The Masked Singer UK's Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper and former Premier League footballers Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

Other celeb partnerships have included Love Island's presenting duo of Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling, Roman and Martin Kemp, Bez and Shaun Ryder, Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran and Jamie and Rebekah Vardy.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Gogglebox 2022?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.