'Gogglebox' 2022: release date, goggleboxers, and everything we know

Gogglebox 2022 is set to return to our screens very soon. The wacky premise of the show — where you watch people watch TV from their homes, has gathered a colossal fanbase across the nation, even picking up numerous awards and the goggleboxers becoming household names.

So as we get comfortable on our sofas and prepare to goggle at our boxes at home, let’s see when series 19 hits our screens and who is in the cast.

Here’s everything we know about Gogglebox 2022…

Gogglebox 2022 returns to C4 on Friday, Feb. 18 at 9pm, with episodes available to stream on All4 after they have aired.

'Gogglebox' 2022 cast

Currently, the whole cast have not yet been announced, but a few of the Gogglebox icons have teased that they will be returning to the series.

Marcus and Mica, who first joined the show in 2018, have confirmed that they will be returning to the show via an Instagram post, as well as fan favourites Jenny and Lee who assured fans back in December that they will be making their comeback to the new series in a video shared on their joint Instagram account.

Welsh couple Dave and Shirley are also set to return to the new series and sisters Ellie and Izzi.

Other Gogglebox legends are still yet to confirm if they will be back in this series, but we can expect that regulars Sophie and Pete, Giles and Mary, Daniel and Stephen, Amira and Iqra, the Siddiqui family, and brothers Tristan, Twaine and Tremaine will take up their regular spots on the sofas.

We can also expect a new family to join the line-up as Gogglebox announced a huge cast shakeup after fans criticised the popular C4 show over a lack of proper representation. Viewers have been wanting to see a Scottish family take part as armchair critics, as currently, no one living north of the border is on the show.

The last Scottish family to appear on the hit show were the Glaswegian Manuel family, who were living in Croydon at the time. They haven't appeared on the show since season 7 in 2016.

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer out for this series.