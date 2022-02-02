'Gogglebox' star Jenny is Madge from 'Benidorm', jokes Lee

Gogglebox legend Jenny Newby has been compared to Benidorm's Madge Harvey, the comedy's perma-tanned scootering granny after a hilarious Instagram post was shared where she looks very similar to the much-loved sitcom character, played by Sheila Reid.

The duo is known for their close friendship and hilarious observations, and that has definitely extended to their shared social media accounts as well.

Recently, the pair have taken a holiday to Benidorm and this gave them the perfect opportunity to make reference to the legendary ITV series, which ran from 2007 - 2018.

Taking to Instagram, Lee shared a photo of Jenny on a mobility scooter joking: "Jenny does Benidorm the Madge way 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 what happens in Benidorm stays in Benidorm"

Fans are loving the post, with some even saying they should film their antics while they're on holiday. One fan wrote: "We need a documentary on this holiday!!!"

Another added: "Love it. You look amazing Jenny. Hope you and Lee are enjoying your holiday. Can't wait to see you in the new series"

A third wrote: "Lol, was gonna say Benidorm even before I read the captions"

And a fourth joked: "All she needs now is your tan Lee, and a cigarette hanging out her mouth 😂 have a fab holiday"

Jenny and her friend Lee Riley have been fan favourites since appearing on the show in 2014. They're always seen in Lee’s caravan, where they film from Patrington Haven caravan park in Hull.

The pair have created some iconic moments during their time on Gogglebox, including Jenny getting out her notebook whenever Jed Mercurio's Line of Duty was on, getting thoroughly stuck into the investigation!

We'll soon be seeing even more Jenny and Lee antics, as the duo confirmed they'd wrapped filming in a sweet Christmas message to fans last year.

In it, they said: "Hi everybody, we’d just like to thank you so much for all the messages during series 18. As you can see, we are on our last filming day today."

Lee teased the release date, adding: "Anyway guys, we’ll see you all in February". We can't wait!

Gogglebox will return to C4 later this month. Previous episodes are available on-demand via All4.