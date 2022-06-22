Carol Vorderman to make Celebrity Gogglebox debut

Carol Vorderman has joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up where she'll be watching the latest TV shows alongside long-time friend and former Countdown co-star Gyles Brandreth.

She's joining some great stars in Celebrity Gogglebox 2022, including Rylan and his mum Linda and the new duo of Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder and Radio 1 DJ, Scott Mills.

In an Instagram update confirming the news, she wrote: "So I'm making my debut this Friday 9pm on one of my favourite shows of all time and joining the @c4gogglebox gang....with my friend of 40 years @gylesbrandreth....



"Watch this week and let me know if you agree....we're a bit vocal 😂😂....no holds barred 😂😂😂😂🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️"

Meanwhile, Gyles Brandreth added: "A hot night in my house … my friend ⁦⁩Carol Vorderman has popped round to watch the box with me. We’re having fun! And lots of it. I love ⁦⁩ - #CelebrityGogglebox this Friday at 9.00 pm. Join us if you can."

Carol Vorderman worked alongside Gyles Brandreth on Countdown, where the latter appeared on the famous Dictionary Corner while Carol worked on the numbers round, so this is a nice reunion for the Channel 4 stars — and fans!

The hugely popular star had previously teased she had a big project lined up, which led to rumors she might be returning to Countdown as its new host. It would have been great to see Carol as the host of the show she made her name on and you never know perhaps she will be the new presenter!

However, for now, Carol is instead heading to the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa.

We're expecting to see big shows like Netflix hit Stranger Things season 4 and BBC drama Sherwood talked about in Friday's episode. Whatever is big on TV, the gang will be chatting about it.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Friday, 24 June at 9 pm on Channel 4. Previous episodes are also available on-demand via All4, including seasons 1 to 3.