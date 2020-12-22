HBO renews 'His Dark Materials' for a third season

His Dark Materials will be back for Season 3. The news was announced today by HBO Programming Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi, in the midst of the release of Season 2.

Production on Season 3 of His Dark Materials will begin in Cardiff, England, in 2021.

The fantasy series, based on the Phillip Pullman novels, stars Dafne Keen (Logan), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), among others.

“Bringing Phillip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege,” Orsi said in a press release. “We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey.”

The world of His Dark Materials is vast. Here's how HBO sums things up for Season 2:

The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Season 2 began as Lyra, distraught over the death of her best friend, embarks upon a journey in a strange and mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

“His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight,” Executive Producer Jane Tranter said in a press release. “The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honored to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement.”

Season 2 of His Dark Materials spans seven episodes and wraps up on Dec. 28, 2020. The series is available on the legacy HBO service as well as the new HBO Max. The latter all but replaces the former and costs the same — $14.99 a month. In addition to all the legacy HBO content it also has new exclusives such as The Flight Attendant and Raised By Wolves.