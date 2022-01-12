'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey': release date, cast, trailer, and all you need to know

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is executive produced by and stars the Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson. The Apple TV Plus drama is based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who has adapted his story for the screen. He also serves as executive producer.

Here's everything we know so far about The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey...

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is a six-part drama that debuts globally on Friday, March 11 on Apple TV Plus. It launches with the first two episodes on that day, followed by weekly episodes every Friday for the rest of the series. Check out our best Apple TV Plus shows for more shows to enjoy on the service.

'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' trailer

There's no trailer yet for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, but we can't wait to see how Samuel L. Jackson tackles such a difficult role. we'll of course post the trailer here when Apple Studios releases it.

'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' plot

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey sees Samuel L. Jackson playing Ptolemy Grey,. He's despearately ill with dementia and seems to have been forgotten by his family, friends, and by even himself.

When Ptolemy is suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and is on the brink of sinking further into a lonely dementia, he is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Judas and the Black Messiah star Dominique Fishback. After the duo learns about a treatment that could restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, the pair are led on a journey towards some shocking truths about the past, present and future.

'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' cast — Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishbank

Samuel L. Jackson became a major Hollywood star with roles in big movies such Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, while Dominique Fishback is best known for her TV roles playing Billie Rowan in Show Me A Hero and Darlene in The Deuce , then hitting movie success last year playing Deborah Johnson in Judas and the Black Messiah.

A bond between old and young in 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' with Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishbank. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Who else is starring?

Other stars in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey include Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Coyote, Real Husbands of Hollywood), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning, Bates Motel), Marsha Stephanie Blake (I Am Your Woman, When They See Us), Walton Goggins (Justified, The Unicorn) and Omar Miller (The Unicorn, Ballers).