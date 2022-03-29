We Own This City: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the gritty crime drama

Emmy-winning producer David Simon is back on the streets of Baltimore, taking We Own This City, a new drama that goes into detail about the real story of corruption that took place in the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. This new limited series will mark a reunion between Simon and HBO.

Fans of the HBO hit series The Wire know this isn’t Simon’s first time shining a light on crime in what is affectionately known as Charm City. Simon, also having been a former reporter for The Baltimore Sun for more than 12 years, grew quite the affinity for the city during his time there. Since his days of journalism, he has built a widely celebrated career in television telling the stories of Baltimore. He even gained two Emmys for his work on HBO’s The Corner.

As admirers of Simon’s brilliance gear up for another series about the devious side of the Maryland city, they can’t but wonder if they’ll get more of The Wire or something completely new.

Here’s what we know about We Own This City.

We Own This City premieres on Monday, April 25, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO. The series will also be available to stream at that time on HBO Max. The remaining five episodes of the limited series will air on the following Mondays, with the finale episode debuting on May 30.

The series is expected to air on Sky TV for UK viewers, but as of now, there is no confirmed date as to when that will be.

We Own This City plot

HBO states the following in regards to the We Own This City plot:

"Based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, We Own This City chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work."

For those not as familiar with the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, it involves nine officers employed by the Baltimore Police Department who spent three years terrorizing the city’s residents according to the Baltimore Sun. As Vox describes it, the cops were supposed to be getting guns and violent criminals off the city streets. Instead, they actually committed robberies, conducted baseless searches, clocked in overtime with the city and even carried fake guns to plant in case they shot unarmed people.

The former officers in question usually targeted suspected criminals thinking their words wouldn’t carry much weight if they attempted to report this police corruption. Furthermore, the disgraced officers committed their crimes all in an effort to pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars.

We Own This City cast

Playing Wayne Jenkins, the ring leader of the task force at the heart of the scandal in We Own This City, is Jon Bernthal. Bernthal has made quite a name for himself playing tough, menacing characters onscreen. Fans of his work will recall he was Frank Castle in Marvel’s The Punisher and Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead. He’ll also be playing Julian Kaye, a convicted murderer, in the Showtime series American Gigolo.

Joining Bernthal as a part of the We Own This City main cast are:

Wunmi Mosaku as Nicole Steele

Jamie Hector as Sean M. Suiter

McKinley Belcher III as Momodu "G Money" Gondo

Darrell Britt-Gibson as Jemell Rayam

Josh Charles as Daniel Hersl

Dagmara Domińczyk as Erika Jensen

Rob Brown as Maurice Ward

Don Harvey as John Sieracki

David Corenswet as David McDougall

Larry Mitchell as Scott Kilpatrick

Ian Duff as Ahmed Jackson

Delaney Williams as Kevin Davis

Lucas Van Engen as Leo Wise

Treat Williams is also slated to appear as a guest star on the show.

It’s worth noting that the director of We Own This City is Reinaldo Marcus Green. Green has recently garnered a lot of attention for directing King Richard.

We Own This City trailer

The We Own This City trailer serves as a harsh reminder that sometimes the line between hero and villain can be razor-thin.

How to watch We Own This City

We Own This City is an HBO original and will air live directly on the cable network. Those without traditional cable/satellite television are able to watch the series live on TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, provided they have subscribed to HBO.

Would-be viewers can also catch We Own This City on HBO Max. Subscribers to HBO get free access to HBO Max, but you can also sign up for it as a stand-alone streaming service for either $9.99 per month (with ads) or $14.99 per month (ad-free). We Own This City episodes will be available on HBO Max as soon as they air on traditional HBO.