The Equalizer 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Denzel Washington movie

Denzel Washington is ready to dish out his own brand of justice once again in The Equalizer 3, what is being billed as the final chapter in the Oscar-winner's action franchise. Like Liam Neeson in Taken and Keanu Reeves in John Wick, Washington is here to prove that when it comes to kicking butt on the big screen, age is just a number.

The Equalizer movies — not to be confused with The Equalizer TV show that airs on CBS and stars Queen Latifah — hail from Antoine Fuqua and have been solid hits at the box office, each grossing more than $100 million in the US and nearly $200 million globally. With a holiday weekend release date and featuring a fun reunion between Washington and Dakota Fanning, The Equalizer 3 looks to continue the franchise's success.

Here is everything that we know about The Equalizer 3 right now.

The Equalizer 3 is set to close out the 2023 blockbuster season, premiering exclusively in US and UK movie theaters on September 1, which kicks off the three-day Labor Day weekend in the US. As of right now it is the only new 2023 movie slated to come out that weekend.

The Equalizer 3 plot

After dealing out his own brand of justice in the first two Equalizer movies, Washington's Robert McCall is looking for some peace, but that may be more difficult than he thinks. Here is the official synopsis for The Equalizer 3:

"Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."

The Equalizer 3 cast

Denzel Washington is once again bringing the pain as Robert McCall, the former government assassin turned one-man wrecking crew for the oppressed. This is the third time that Washington plays McCall, the only character in his career he has played more than once onscreen. Outside of The Equalizer, Washington is known for his roles in Glory, Malcolm X, Philadelphia, He Got Game, Remember the Titans, Training Day and, most recently, The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Washington also starred in the movie Man on Fire, which is related because The Equalizer 3 sees him reunite with Dakota Fanning, his young co-star in that 2004 movie. Fanning's specific role in The Equalizer 3 is unknown, though based on the trailer below, she is playing someone that either is suspicious of McCall or is checking up on the former government asset. Fanning has been acting since she was a kid, with some of most well known roles including I Am Sam, War of the Worlds, Coraline, The Alienist and, most recently, The First Lady.

The only officially listed cast member for The Equalizer 3, per Sony, is David Denman. He broke out as Roy in The Office and has since gone on to star in 13 Hours, Mare of Easttown, Emancipation and the new movie Joy Ride.

The Equalizer 3 trailer

The first trailer for The Equalizer 3 debuted at the movie conference CinemaCon but is now available online. I think the lesson here is don’t think just because he’s on vacation that Robert McCall still won't kick your butt. Watch the trailer directly below:

Antoine Fuqua movies

Antoine Fuqua is directing The Equalizer 3, as he has done with the previous two movies. Fuqua and Washington have collaborated a number of times outside of The Equalizer franchise, including for Washington's Oscar-winning performance in Training Day and the western remake of The Magnificent Seven.

Fuqua got his start as a director of music videos, but here is the full slate of movies that he has directed:

Bait (2000)

Training Day (2001)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Lightning in a Bottle (2004)

King Arthur (2004)

Shooter (2007)

Brooklyn's Finest (2009)

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

The Equalizer (2014)

Southpaw (2015)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

What's My Name: Muhammad Ali (2019)

Infinite (2021)

The Guilty (2021)

Emancipation (2022)