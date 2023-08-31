Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall, the violent vigilante looking out for those who can't look out for themselves, in The Equalizer 3. Helping to bring the 2023 summer blockbuster movie season to an end, we have everything you need to know about how to watch The Equalizer 3 right now.

The Equalizer originally was a TV show in the 1980s starring Edward Woodward as Robert McCall and actually has a current TV iteration on air starring Queen Latifah (The Equalizer season 4 is waiting for the end of the Hollywood strikes to return). But Washington's version of the character began in 2014 with The Equalizer, followed by The Equalizer 2 in 2018. The movie franchise is expected to conclude with The Equalizer 3.

Here is what you need to know about how to watch The Equalizer 3.

How to watch The Equalizer 3 in movie theaters

The Equalizer 3 releases worldwide on September 1 exclusively in movie theaters (in many locations, early Thursday screenings are likely available). To find out exactly where the movie is playing near you, check out The Equalizer 3 website or Fandago to find all the locations and times it is playing; you can also purchase your tickets directly on these sites.

Another option to not only find out where The Equalizer 3 is playing but to potentially save on tickets, is by utilizing movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings, which many US and UK movie theater chains have, allow moviegoers to receive discounted, free or a monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions to enjoy the experience of watching a film on the big screen.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming?

No, The Equalizer 3 is not currently available to stream or watch online in any way.

That'll remain the case for at least a few weeks, as The Equalizer 3 enjoys an exclusive run in theaters. It'll then likely pop up on digital on-demand to rent or buy before it eventually becomes available to watch directly on one of the major streaming platforms. However, we do not have any information on when that'll happen or on what streamer.

We'll update this page as more information becomes available.

What else to know about The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington has made each of The Equalizer movies with frequent collaborator Antoine Fuqua. This latest film sees McCall trying to restart his life in Southern Italy, but the presence of the local mafia threatening his neighbors puts him back into protector mode.

In addition to Washington, The Equalizer 3 cast includes Dakota Fanning (reuniting with Washington for the first time since Man on Fire) and David Denman.

The Equalizer 3 reviews have been decent, with the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score a 67% “Fresh.”

Watch The Equalizer 3 trailer right here.