The Equalizer season 4: everything we know about the series

Even as Denzel Washington’s cinematic version of The Equalizer 3 premieres this fall for its third installment, there is a lot of anticipation about what happens next in the television realm of the show, The Equalizer season 4.

In season 3, viewers watched Robyn McCall’s (Queen Latifah) career as a tough vigilante bleed into her personal life. Despite trying her hardest to keep the two worlds separate, she was unsuccessful as her family life forever changed. However, even in the face of all this, she remained committed to getting justice for her clients, which viewers can continue to see her do in the new episodes.

Here’s everything we know about The Equalizer season 4.

It’s a bit too early to know when season 4 is making its debut. However, as that information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass along the update. In the meantime, you can watch seasons 1-3 on Paramount Plus.

The Equalizer season 4 plot

While specific season 4 storylines are largely being kept under lock and key, the core of the show since its inception has been about Robyn McCall leading a team to provide a form of vigilante justice for her clients who can’t get such through legal means.

The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

"Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is ‘The Equalizer’ -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption."

Once more details about season 4 come to light, we’ll be sure to share them with you.

The Equalizer season 4 cast

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer (Image credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Leading the way on the series as Robyn McCall is actress Queen Latifah. Latifah is an Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actress that has had quite the career in TV, film and music. Her acting career took off in the ‘90s after starring in the sitcom Living Single and the movie Set It Off. Since then, she’s appeared in a number of other projects including Star, Girls Trip, Hustle, End of the Road, Bessie and Chicago (the latter two earned her the Emmy win and Oscar nomination respectively).

Expected to resume their roles alongside Queen Latifah are Lorraine Toussaint (Your Honor), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Raven’s Home), Liza Lapira (Nancy Drew), Adam Goldberg (God Friended Me) and Tory Kittles (Sons of Anarchy).

The Equalizer season 4 trailer

It will be a while before we get an official trailer for the new episodes. Once one becomes available, we’ll place it here.

How to watch The Equalizer

New episodes of The Equalizer air live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Subscribers to the Essential Tier of Paramount Plus can watch episodes the day after they air on Paramount Plus.

In the UK, episodes roll out on Sky TV.