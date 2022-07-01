The Equalizer season 3: release date, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

Queen Latifah returns this fall as the tough, no-nonsense vigilante Robyn McCall in The Equalizer season 3. This should be fantastic news for TV watchers that have who have come to enjoy seeing the actress play the ex-CIA operative that is fearless in her pursuit of justice for all those that seek out her help. Although, before she has the opportunity of helping other people in future episodes, she’s going to need to help herself given how the season 2 finale ended.

Here’s everything we know about The Equalizer season 3.

The Equalizer returns this fall for its third season on Sunday, October 2, at a special time, 8:30 pm ET/PT, on CBS. On October 9, The Equalizer will settle into its normal time slot, 8 pm ET/PT.

For those premium Paramount Plus subscribers or subscribers to the CBS app, you’ll also be able to live-stream episodes of The Equalizer. Season 3 episodes will be available to watch the next day after they air for all Paramount Plus subscribers.

As of now, there has been no official UK release date announced for the third season. However, we will provide additional information as it becomes available. Additionally, given the UK now has access to Paramount Plus, we anticipate when the show does air in the country, it will do so there.

The Equalizer season 3 plot

Season 2 ended with quite the cliffhanger. While Robyn was driving her vehicle with Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) inside, the three women were hit by a car. As they tried to find their bearings, two assailants rushed Robyn, put a hood over her head and threw her in an SVU. Unfortunately, Vi and Deliliah were helpless to stop it. However, they no doubt will play a role in rescuing her along with the Equalizer team.

While fans are more than likely hoping that the character finds a way to escape her current predicament sooner rather than later, we wouldn’t be surprised if a few episodes air and she’s still at a disadvantage. After all, CBS announced via a press release that the show was renewed for not only season 3 but season 4 as well. Plainly put, writers don’t have to feel rushed about wrapping the current storyline.

Concrete details about the upcoming season have not been released, but we anticipate more information will become available as we get closer to the season 3 premiere.

The Equalizer season 3 cast

Laya DeLeon Hayes and Queen Latifah in The Equalizer (Image credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS)

It’s a little too early for major casting announcements, but for now, it’s a pretty safe bet that most of the major players are returning. Of course, that means Queen Latifah returns as the Equalizer. Queen Latifah’s career in Hollywood and the music industry denotes that she is in fact royalty. Latifah has starred in Hustle, Star, Living Single, Hollywood, Beauty Shop and many other different projects. She also is a Grammy-Award-winning rapper.

Expected to star alongside Latifah are Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Raven’s Home), Liza Lapira (Nancy Drew), Adam Goldberg (God Friended Me) and Tory Kittles (Harriet). As viewers of season 2 already know, Chris Noth, who played William Bishop, was a series regular who departed the show after the revelation of some serious allegations.

The Equalizer season 3 trailer

At this point, an official trailer for the new season hasn’t been released. However, once one becomes available we’ll be sure to post it here.

How to watch The Equalizer season 3

The Equalizer airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

If you’re someone that prefers to watch things in your own time, you can watch episodes on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after the episodes premiere.

For UK fans of the show, though Paramount Plus is now available, we are still waiting to get an official word that UK subscribers will be able to view the series with a Paramount Plus subscription. However, a proven method for watching CBS shows has been using a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.