Five questions we have about The Equalizer season 3

It’s time for The Equalizer season 3. The new season has finally arrived and viewers are at the edge of their seats waiting to see what’s next. But do they have questions! Here are five questions fans want answered in season three of The Equalizer.

Does Robin McCall survive being taken in The Equalizer season 3?

Of course she does, because she’s Robyn McCall! And otherwise there would be no season three. The better question is HOW does she escape? Where do they take her? Who helps her? What happens during her capture? These are just some of the answers fans are looking for in season 3.

What happens with Mason Quinn in The Equalizer season 3?

Robyn’s arch nemesis Mason Quinn is back in town and up to no good. The last time she encountered him, not only did he murder her mentor Bishop, he warned her to stay out of his way or he would kill her. Robyn of course ignored the threat and was pursuing him right up to the end of season two, and is the prime suspect in Robyn’s abduction. Viewers want to know if they’ll finally see the end to Mason Quinn in season 3 so that the constant threat to Robyn’s life is removed.

Will Robin and Dante get together in The Equalizer season 3?

The chemistry and sparks between Robyn and Detective Dante are off the charts. The mystery of the unknown aspects of Robyn’s life and their mutual respect for their crime fighting skills, creates an environment rife with attraction. Robyn has saved Detective Dante's life on two occasions, so fans are waiting to see if he’s the one to save her when she’s abducted, and if this finally brings them together.

How will Delilah deal with her PTSD in The Equalizer season 3?

After Delilah witnessed the murder of her friend and classmate right beside her on the sidewalk, she developed post traumatic syndrome disorder from the event. Robyn’s mentor, Bishop, was helping her work through it up until his death. His murder, compounded with the stress of keeping her mother’s secret, started weighing on her causing her to seek treatment. Viewers want to see how Delilah will cope with her PTSD, especially after having her greatest fear realized with her mother’s life in danger.

Will Marsette rekindle the love with her college sweetheart in The Equalizer season 3?

In season 2, Aunt Vi had an unexpected visitor show up at her doorstep. It was the daughter of her college sweetheart. Aunt Vi was in love with a woman in college but they both agreed to break it off because they didn’t believe the relationship would survive the real world. With her college love now actively trying to reconnect, Aunt Vi is faced with the question of whether or not she wants to awaken old feelings and give the relationship a try. Viewers hope to meet Aunt Vi’s love interest in season three and see if this second time love will blossom into the real thing.

For all the answers to these questions and so many more, watch season 3 of The Equalizer starting October 2 on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.