Mare of Easttown: Release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Mare of Easttown hits our screens in April and with Oscar-winning star Kate Winslet playing the lead in her first TV appearance for a decade, it looks set to be an unmissable drama.

Winslet plays Detective Mare Sheehan, who must investigate the murder of a young girl over seven nerve-jangling episodes, yet this series is far more than a simple murder mystery.

Here's everything we know about Mare of Easttown...

The limited series will air weekly from Sunday 18 April on HBO Max in the US and Monday 19 April on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

Mare of Easttown plot

The highly-anticipated TV series tells the story of Mare Sheehan, a detective in a small Pennsylvania town who's reluctantly known as "Ladyhawk" after making an impossible basketball shot in her youth.

When she is assigned to investigate the murder of a young girl, the line between her personal life and professional duties soon begins to blur, and it’s not long before she finds herself struggling to stop her world from falling apart around her.

But as well as being a "whodunnit" the series is an intriguing character portrait of a woman struggling with the death of her son. An official HBO synopsis describes the show as "an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present".

Guy Pierce plays Mare's love interest Richard Ryan. (Image credit: HBO)

Mare of Easttown cast

Kate Winslet will be leading an all-star cast as Detective Mare Sheehan, while also serving as an executive producer on the show.

Meanwhile Mare's mum, Helen, is played by two time Emmy-winner Jean Smart (Watchmen) while her childhood best friend, Lori Ross, is played by Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), Angourie Rice (Black Mirror) stars as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenage daughter and David Denman (The Office) plays Mare's ex-husband

Evan Peters (American Horror Story) also stars as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective called in to assist with Mare's investigation, and Guy Pearce — who is reunited with Winslet after starring alongside her in Mildred Pierce — plays local creative writing professor Richard Ryan.

Cailee Spaeny, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff complete the cast.

Mare of Easttown trailer

You can check out the trailer below...