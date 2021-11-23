What's new on HBO Max in December 2021

HBO has a handful of exciting releases on the schedule for December, the biggest of which is probably the latest installment in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections. Another big debut this month: And Just Like That…, the newest chapter of the iconic show Sex and the City.

In addition, Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Suicide Squad are both also making a return to the streamer this month along with a host of new library titles, including Mortal Kombat, XXX and The Wedding Singer.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store for the month:

Dec. 1

Adrienne

This HBO feature documentary, directed by Andy Ostroy, the late Adrienne Shelly’s husband, is a celebration of the life and work of the actor, filmmaker, wife and mother and a personal exploration of grief.

12 Strong (2018)

(2018) 20 Feet from Stardom (2013)

(2013) A Perfect Murder (1998)

(1998) All I See Is You (2016)

(2016) All Rise (seasons 1 and 2)

(seasons 1 and 2) The Answer Man (2009)

(2009) Blade II (2002)

(2002) Bolero (1984)

(1984) Breakdown (1997)

(1997) Changing Lanes (2002)

(2002) Chicago (2002)

(2002) Cloud Atlas (2012)

(2012) Control Room (2004)

(2004) Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

(2011) Days Of Thunder (1990)

(1990) Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

(2018) Enough Said (2013)

(2013) Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (2015)

(2015) Frontera , (2014)

, (2014) The Good Doctor (2011)

(2011) The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

(2009) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

(2012) Interview with the Vampire (1994)

(1994) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013)

(2013) The Italian Job (2003)

(2003) Jack the Giant Slayer (2013)

(2013) Jackie Brown (1997)

(1997) Jupiter Ascending (2015)

(2015) The Lawnmower Man (1992)

(1992) Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (1996)

(1996) Limbo (2020)

(2020) Little Monsters (1989)

(1989) The Mask (1994)

(1994) Max Steel (2016)

(2016) Miss Congeniality (2000)

(2000) Mortal Kombat (1995)

(1995) Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms (2021)

(2021) The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

(1984) No Country for Old Men (2007)

(2007) Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters (2013)

(2013) Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History (2018)

(2018) Pulse (2006)

(2006) R.I.P.D. (2013)

(2013) Rubber (2010)

(2010) Runner Runner (2013)

(2013) Se7en (1995)

(1995) Shark Night 3D (2011)

(2011) Surrogates (2009)

(2009) Troll Hunter (2010)

(2010) The Truman Show (1998)

(1998) Two For The Money (2005)

(2005) Two Lovers (2008)

(2008) Viva (2015)

(2015) War On Everyone (2016)

(2016) The Wedding Singer (1998)

(1998) The Wolfpack (2015)

(2015) World's Greatest Dad (2009)

(2009) The Wrecking Crew! (2008)

(2008) XXX (2002)

Dec. 2

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G

Through several interviews with renowned jazz critics, music professors and writers, and including a new in-depth, intimate interview with the artist, Listening to Kenny G is a multifaceted exploration of the two extremes between the musician’s critics and his superfans, revealing a meditation on the larger idea of artistic taste and how our musical preferences define us.

Odo (season 1)

The new series welcomes kids ages 3 to 5 to a world full of possibilities as it teaches how to deal with setbacks in a meaningful way while promoting the development of self-efficacy and self confidence.

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta) season 2 (HBO Max Original)

Maria (Leticia Dolera) finds it harder to connect with her baby than she ever would have imagined. Though Pablo (Font García) is back in love with Cris (Celia Freijeiro), Cris searches restlessly for the ultimate amorous adventure. Esther’s (Aixa Villagrán) wedding with her new partner Julia is coming up but she can never find the right moment to tell her that she’s not ready yet.

Santa Inc. (HBO Max Original)

Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls, the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream — to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

(2021) Gossip Girl season 1 finale

Dec. 3

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek season 3

Hood River (2021)

(2021) Mike & Molly

Yerba Buena (2020)

Dec. 4

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green.

In this hilarious, confessional hour of stand-up, Drew Michael airs his issues with relationships, social media and comedy as therapy.

The Last O.G. seasons 1-3

At the Ready (2021)

Dec. 5

Kamikaze season finale (HBO Max Original)

Kamikaze follows the fierce and charming 18-year-old Julie (Marie Reuther) on a journey of rediscovery after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Suddenly, she finds herself alone in a large mansion with expensive cars in the garage and, in theory, everything that most people only dream of: youth, beauty and money — lots of money — but material possessions hold no value to Julie anymore and she is forced to search for a reason to go on. She embarks on a wild and turbulent trip that takes her from her native Denmark to the far corners of the world. The series is based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe.

Dec. 6

The Forever Prisoner

From acclaimed director Alex Gibney (HBO’s The Crime of the Century, Agents of Chaos, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley), this documentary tells the chilling story of Abu Zubaydah, the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA’s program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques (EITs), later identified as torture by those outside the agency.

Landscapers

Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (David Thewlis and Olivia Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Flowers) directs the exploration of love and fantasy, which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair.

Dec. 7

The Slow Hustle

The Slow Hustle, directed by Sonja Sohn, follows Detective Sean Suiter’s widow and local investigative reporters as they work to get answers in the Suiter case and hold the Baltimore Police Department and City Hall accountable. The conflicting theories on his death speak to stark divisions between the involved parties — an independent review board ruled his death a suicide, a theory that the Suiter family strongly resists. As new evidence emerges, the mystery deepens. It is revealed that Suiter had been summoned to testify in the now infamous Gun Trace Task Force trial, an elite police unit that proved to be one of the dirtiest in Baltimore’s recent history. Was his death a calculated effort to keep him silent or was Suiter himself a cop under scrutiny with a past he couldn’t face?

Dec. 9

And Just Like That... season 1 (HBO Max Original)

The Max Original And Just Like That…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night

Brimming with the sights and sounds of the era and hearing from many of the key players at the time, Mr. Saturday Night details Robert Stigwood’s rise on the music scene in Britain in the 60s and his years of cultural dominance in America as a manager, producer and taste-making genius. His crowning achievement was optioning a gritty New York Magazine article by Nik Cohn titled “Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night” and taking on the leadership of Paramount Pictures who never quite believed in the “little disco movie.” In a prescient coup, he signed TV actor John Travolta and married the rhythmic dance music of the Bee Gees to the resulting movie. While often remembered as a beat-happy story of disco dancing, Saturday Night Fever captured the zeitgeist of disaffected youth struggling to break free of their milieu.

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 1 finale (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) Summer Camp Island season 5 (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos) season 1 (HBO Max Original)

Dec. 10

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro) season 1 (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) DC's Stargirl season 2

Dec. 12

Succession season 3 finale

Dec. 14

The Murders at Starved Rock

Dec. 15

Dec. 16

Second Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) The Cut (aka O Grande Look) season 1 (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) Finding Magic Mike season 1 (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) The Fungies season 3 (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss

Station Eleven season 1 (HBO Max Original)

Dec. 17

A Forbidden Orange (HBO Max Original)

Dec. 20

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

Dec. 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel season finale

Dec. 22

After the Sunset (2004)

(2004) The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Dec. 23

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada) season 1 (HBO Max Original)

(HBO Max Original) Beforeigners season 2 (HBO Max Original)

season 2 (HBO Max Original) The Suicide Squad (2021)

Dec. 24

Black Jesus (2014)

Dec. 26

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 finale

Insecure season 5 finale

Dec. 30

Young Justice season 4 Part A finale (HBO Max Original)

Dec. 31