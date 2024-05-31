Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears — release date and everything we know about the NFL docuseries

One of the most historic NFL franchises is teaming up with the legendary HBO documentary series, as the Chicago Bears are set to be the focus of the official 2024 edition of Hard Knocks. So what do you need to know about Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears?

Well first of all, this is not the only Hard Knocks series we are getting this year. HBO previously announced that they are launching a spinoff of the docuseries that focuses on the offseason before training camp gets underway and their initial subjects are the New York Giants. This will officially be called Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, and arrives about a month before the traditional series.

Got it? Good. Now let's get into all the specific details you need to know about Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears

Helping to fill out the dog days of summer TV and the long wait for the start of the 2024 NFL season, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears is set to premiere on HBO on Tuesday, August 6, at 9 pm ET/PT; it’ll be available to stream simultaneously on Max.

There will be five episodes in total for the season, with each debuting on Tuesday through September 3.

In order to watch Hard Knocks, you must have access to HBO or be signed up for Max. HBO is a cable channel available through traditional pay-TV providers or is available as a premium add-on channel with live TV streaming services like DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. To access it through Max, you must be signed up to the streaming service either as a stand-alone service or as an add-on channel through Prime Video, Hulu or YouTube TV.

There's no info for Hard Knocks airing in the UK.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears premise

The Chicago Bears finished the 2023 NFL season with a record of 7-10 under head coach Matt Eberflus. But thanks to some shrewd dealing by GM Ryan Poles the previous off season, in addition to their pick in the NFL Draft, they also received the first overall selection, drafting Caleb Williams, who they hope will end their long search for a franchise quarterback. Some other big moves have the Bears as a team to watch this year and a compelling subject for Hard Knocks.

Here is the official synopsis for the season from HBO:

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will mark the 19th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy-winning series, delivering all-access coverage at the Chicago Bears training camp in Lake Forest, Illinois, this summer. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will be at the helm, guiding 2024's first overall draft pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, 2024's ninth overall pick, wide receiver Rome Odunze, and an array of veteran players including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat."

Hard Knocks narrator

As he has for 18 of the 19 seasons that Hard Knocks has been on, actor Liev Schreiber is going to serve as the narrator for the sports docuseries. Schreiber is a nine-time Emmy nominee, though surprisingly, despite four nominations for Outstanding Narrator, he has never earned one for his work on Hard Knocks.

Outside of Hard Knocks, Schreiber is recognized for his roles in Ray Donovan, Spotlight, Goon and the first two movies in the Scream franchise.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears trailer

There is no trailer for the latest edition of Hard Knocks yet. When one is available we'll add it here.