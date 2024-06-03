Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants — release date and everything we know about the NFL docuseries

The Hard Knocks franchise is an annual tradition for football fans, as getting an inside look at a team's training camp program is our own kind of warmup for the new NFL season. Hard Knocks then expanded, adding a mid-season docuseries following a team during the second half of the year in recent years. Now, a brand-new iteration of the show gives us a look at a team's offseason, from when the regular season ended to the NFL Draft and team minicamps. The first team to be focused in this new docuseries is the New York Giants.

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants is certainly not going to be short on storylines. The team had a disappointing 2023-2024 season after making the playoffs the previous year; they lost star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency; picked up an exciting new wide receiver in Malik Nabers in the NFL draft; and Daniel Jones is facing pressure as the incumbent quarterback who's had up and down years and battled injuries.

Here is everything you need to know about Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants.

HBO premieres Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants on Tuesday, July 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on the cable channel, as well as making it available to stream simultaneously on Max. New episodes of the show will premiere at the same time every Tuesday for then month of July, with the finale of five episodes airing on July 30.

That'll take things right up to Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears, which is going to debut on Tuesday, August 6.

In order to watch Hard Knocks, you must have access to HBO or be signed up for Max. HBO is a cable channel available through traditional pay-TV providers or is available as a premium add-on channel with live TV streaming services like DirecTV , Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV . To access it through Max, you must be signed up to the streaming service either as a stand-alone service or as an add-on channel through Prime Video , Hulu or YouTube TV.

There's no info on Hard Knocks airing in the UK.

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants premise

Here is the official synopsis for what the inaugural season of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants is going to look like:

"Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will bring viewers inside the New York Giants organization as the team prepares for their highly anticipated 100th season. Camera crews will chronicle the team's every move as general manager Joe Schoen and other members of the team's front office and staff navigate the critical offseason period from January to July 2024, from the NFL Scouting Combine to free agency, to the NFL Draft, and team minicamps."

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants narrator

While this is a new iteration of the Hard Knocks franchise, it is keeping arguably its most defining trait, narration provided by Liev Schreiber. Schreiber has narrated 18 of the 19 seasons of the main Hard Knocks series, and has continued in that job with the recent spinoffs.

Outside of Hard Knocks, Schreiber is recognized for his roles in Ray Donovan, Spotlight, Goon and the first two movies in the Scream franchise.

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants trailer

There is no trailer for Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants at this time. When one becomes available we'll add it here.