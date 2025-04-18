HIM: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie

The sports and horror genres get mashed together in the 2025 new movie HIM, all with the help of Oscar-winner Jordan Peele, who serves as a producer for the movie.

Peele is of course well known for his own horror movies Get Out, Us and Nope, but he and his Monkeypaw Productions have also helped produce a number of notable movies. That includes BlackKklansman, Candyman, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Wendell & Wild and Monkey Man. HIM is the latest project for the company.

If you’re intrigued by HIM, find out everything you need to know about the movie directly below.

HIM premieres exclusively in movie theaters on September 19 in the US. It looks like the movie will be released on the same day for UK audiences.

HIM cast

Helping to bring some authenticity to the leading role of a rising star football player is Tyriq Withers. A former college wide receiver at Florida State, Withers made the move to acting and has been seen in Atlanta, Tell Me Lies, The Game and 2024’s Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. HIM is the second big 2025 movie he’s appearing in, as he also stars in the I Know What You Did Last Summer remake.

Marlon Wayans also stars as the star quarterback that mentors Withers' pro hopeful. Wayans was last seen on the big screen in Air, but is also known for the original Scary Movie franchise, White Chicks and his TV show The Wayans Bros.

Also starring in HIM are Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), Tim Heidecker (Us), stand-up comedian Jim Jeffries, MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene, hip hop star Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack.

HIM plot

The script for HIM, which was previously listed on Hollywood’s Black List (a yearly survey of the most liked unproduced screenplays in Hollywood), was co-written by Zack Ackers and Skip Bronkie.

The movie centers on Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White, a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White. But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

HIM trailer

A teaser trailer for HIM is now available. Give it a watch directly below:

HIM | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

HIM director

Justin Tipping is the director of HIM. This is Tipping’s second feature directing gig, with his previous being the 2016 movie Kicks. However, Tipping has plenty of experience directing TV, having directed multiple episodes of Black Monday, The Chi, Run the World, Flatbush Misdemeanors and Joe vs Carole.

HIM behind the scenes

In addition to Jordan Peele, HIM is produced by Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, Jamal M. Watson. Universal Pictures is distributing the movie.