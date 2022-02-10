'Nope': release date, trailer and everything we know about Jordan Peele’s next horror movie

Following the massive successes of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele is back with what is expected to be one of the must-see new movies of 2022, Nope. Once again serving as writer and director, Nope is fully expected to be another wholly original idea that also provides Peele’s unique perspective into current social issues.

Peele, who before 2017 was best known for his Comedy Central sketch comedy show Key and Peele alongside Keegan-Michael Key, became a sensation with Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford. The movie would go on to earn four Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture and Peele’s directing, with a win for Peele’s original screenplay.

Us didn’t have the same awards success, but the movie starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss was similarly praised by both critics and fans.

It should be no surprise then why there’s a lot of excitement about Nope. Unsurprisingly, just like with Get Out and Us, Peele is keeping things close to the chest on his latest, but here is everything that we do know about Nope.

Movie fans will be able to enjoy Nope in the heart of summer blockbuster season, as the horror movie is scheduled for a July 22 release date. Nope is expected to be released exclusively in movie theaters

If you’re wondering when Nope may be heading to streaming after its run in movie theaters, there is good news on that front. As a Universal Picture’s movie, Nope will make its streaming debut on Peacock, with its earliest possible date being 45 days after its release on July 22 (about Sept. 2). We’ll keep you updated as Nope’s streaming release date is announced.

'Nope' plot

Jordan Peele has been very secretive with his movies. The plots of Get Out and Us were not shared in detail for quite some time, and the writer/director is sticking to the same playbook with Nope. There is no official plot info available, though it is widely assumed the story will provide Peele’s perspective on another social issue as both Get Out and Us did.

The only clues we have on Nope (minimal as they are), are the poster and the first teaser trailer, both of which you can see below.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

‘Nope’ trailer

The teaser trailer for Nope really emphasizes the “tease” part of it. The 30-second trailer features more footage from Get Out and Us than Peele’s new movie, though it does provide the first actual footage. We won’t have to wait long for more though, as this is an appetizer for a trailer that will debut during Super Bowl LVI. Watch the Nope teaser trailer right here:

'Nope' cast

Peele has lined up great casts to work on his previous two movies, and Nope looks to be no different, especially as it will serve as a reunion between the director and his Get Out star.

Daniel Kaluuya, who played the lead role of Chris in Get Out, is set to star in Nope. Get Out was a breakout role for Kaluuya, earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Since then he has starred in Black Panther, Widows, Queen & Slim and Judas and the Black Messiah, which earned him an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor. There’s no information on his character name or how they fit into the story, which is pretty much the same for the rest of the cast.

Rounding out the top-billed trio (per Nope’s poster) are Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. Palmer is an actress and singer whose previous credits include the Ice Age movie franchise, Scream Queens (so she’s familiar with horror), Berlin Station and Hustlers; she also stars in the upcoming 2022 movie Lightyear and the 2022 Sundance movie Alice.

Steven Yeun is best known for his role as Glenn on The Walking Dead, but more recently he became an Oscar nominee in 2021 for his performance in Minari. Some of his other credits include the Prime Video animated series Invincible, the 2021 indie drama Humans, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Sorry to Bother You. He previously worked with Jordan Peele on The Twilight Zone.

The rest of the Nope cast includes Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria, Unpregnant), Michael Wincott (Westworld, 24: Live Another Day), Donna Mills (General Hospital, Knots Landing), Terry Notary (a performance-caption expert who appeared in War for the Planet of the Apes and Kong: Skull Island), Jennifer Lafleur (Search Party, Kevin Can F**k Himself), Brandon Perea (The OA) and Sophia Coto (This Is Us).